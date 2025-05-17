Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 30: Akshay Kumar-led film earns Rs 50 lakh; competing with Raid 2 and Mission Impossible 8

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 30: Kesari Chapter 2 marks Akshay Kumar's second film to be released this year. In the film, Akshay Kumar is cast as India's famous lawyer and statesman, C Sankaran Nair, in the main lead role. The courtroom drama co-stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in key roles. Kesari 2 has fetched Rs 50 lakh today.

Currently running in its fifth weekend, Kesari Chapter 2 has concluded one month of its theatrical release. The film had a decent start at the box office and is now continuing to run steady at low levels. On Day 30, the Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer recorded a net business of Rs 50 lakh at the box office. The historical drama from the pre-independence era collected Rs 40 lakh on the fifth Friday.

The minimal jump is due to the holiday on Saturday. It is expected to bring a slight growth tomorrow (Sunday) as well.

In the first week, Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial minted Rs 45 crore. In the second week, the film on C Sankaran Nair registered a net collection of Rs 27.75 crore. The courtroom drama stood at Rs 9 crore and Rs 5.45 crore in the third and fourth weeks, respectively.

The overall net business of Karan Johar's co-production now stands at Rs 88.1 crore at the Indian box office.

Day/Weeks Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Week 3 Rs 9 crore Week 4 Rs 5.45 crore Day 29 Rs 0.40 crore Day 30 Rs 0.50 crore Total Rs 88.10 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 is currently battling with two movies, Raid 2 and Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. While the Raid sequel has been running in theaters for more than two weeks, the Tom Cruise starrer has arrived in cinemas today, May 17, 2025.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

