Kesari 2 vs Jaat Box Office Comparison 5 Days: Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama lags behind Sunny Deol’s mass actioner

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 and Sunny Deol's Jaat are the latest two releases from the Hindi film industry. The courtroom drama revolving around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre is witnessing a strong trend; however, the movie remained significantly behind the Sunny Deol-starrer mass action drama in the first 5-day box office comparison.

Advertisement

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 opened with Rs 7.50 crore on its debut day. The movie met with positive reception; however, word-of-mouth has yet to translate into footfalls. Though the movie has recorded a strong run, it could have been much better. As per estimates, the film collected Rs 5 crore on Tuesday, taking the total cume to Rs 38.50 crore net in India.

While Kesari Chapter 2 took advantage of subsidized ticket rates on Tuesday, the Sunny Deol movie enjoyed a Holiday on its 5th day, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. Due to which, the box office collections of Jaat on its Day 5 are much higher than those of the Akshay Kumar movie.

For the record, Jaat opened with Rs 9 crore and stormed Rs 46.25 crore net in the first 5 days of its theatrical run, with Rs 7.25 crore coming on its 1st Monday (Day 5).

Day-wise box office comparison between Kesari Chapter 2 and Jaat is as follows:

Advertisement

Days Kesari Chapter 2 Jaat Day 1 Rs 7.50 crore Rs 9 crore Day 2 Rs 9.50 crore Rs 6.75 crore Day 3 Rs 12 crore Rs 9.5 crore Day 4 Rs 4.25 crore Rs 13.75 crore Day 5 Rs 5 crore (est.) Rs 7.25 crore Total Rs 38.25 crore Rs 46.25 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 and Jaat in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 and Jaat are playing in cinemas now. Both movies cater to different sections of the audience. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking platforms or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Ground Zero Advance Box Office Update: When do bookings open for Emraan Hashmi's war drama? Deets inside