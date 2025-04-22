Kesari 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 5: Akshay Kumar's legal drama sees slight boost with Blockbuster Tuesdays offer

Kesari 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 5: Kesari Chapter 2, which is set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, is the latest release at the box office. Led by Akshay Kumar, the legal drama has moved past its opening weekend and is running in its first week. Kesari 2 looks to witness a slight boost today due to the Blockbuster Tuesdays offer.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh entered its first week on a decent note after collecting Rs 29 crore in the opening weekend. As per midday trends, the Akshay Kumar-led movie has experienced a minimal boost on the fifth day.

The historical courtroom drama is aided by movie offers, which allow moviegoers to buy the tickets at discounted prices every Tuesday. The Blockbuster Tuesdays offer is available at PVR Inox theaters, where tickets are sold at Rs 99 for morning shows and Rs 149 for evening shows.

Kesari Chapter 2 has earned Rs 33.25 crore in the last four days. Also starring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, the film fetched Rs 4.25 crore on the first Monday. With Tuesday's discount offer, it is likely to experience a rise of 18 percent today.

Kesari 2 is an adaptation of the book titled The Case That Shook the Empire. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Justice C. Sankaran Nair, who fights a legal battle against the Empire over the 1919 massacre. R Madhavan is cast as Advocate Neville McKinley. Ananya Panday's character is called Dilreet Gill.

Kesari Chapter 2 marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari, which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Co-starring Parineeti Chopra, the 2019 release delved into the events that led to the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

