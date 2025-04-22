Jaat Worldwide Box Office Update 12 Days: Sunny Deol starrer grosses Rs 95 crore; all set to enter Rs 100 crore club

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Update 12 Days: Sunny Deol appears once again in a mass avatar in the recently released Bollywood entertainer Jaat. The film is helmed by Gopichand Malineni and also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and several others. Released on April 10, 2025, the film has passed 12 days ahead of its release day with a Rs 95 crore worldwide gross.

Advertisement

Jaat worldwide box office run

Ever since Jaat was released in theaters, the film has been an average grosser, if not a great one. Out of its 12-day total of Rs 95 crore worldwide gross, Rs 88 crore comes only from Indian markets. As for overseas, Jaat has been a severe underperformer in the international markets with a 12-day cume of just Rs 7 crore. While the domestic collection may surely move forward at a steady pace, the overseas gross is looking to end under Rs 10 crore in the film’s lifetime.

With its current performance, Jaat is expected to mark its entry into the celebrated Rs 100 crore club very soon with the ending of its second week or the beginning of its third one. An average trend is expected later in its third week too, as this Sunny Deol starrer will be free of any new competition from 25th April onwards.

If the film keeps running at its pace, touching the Rs 125 crore global gross mark can be a big possibility.

Advertisement

Watch the Jaat trailer

While Jaat has not proved to be as big of a grosser as it was expected to be, the film has been a huge achievement for Sunny Deol’s career. Being a standalone film, it is the fourth-highest domestic net grosser of Sunny Deol’s career, right behind his earlier box office giants Gadar and Gadar 2.

The actor has many other giants like Border 2 and Ramayana in his filmography, with high chances of being certified as some of his biggest hits ever.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Day 12: Sunny Deol’s mass entertainer continues its run with Rs 1.70 crore on 2nd Monday