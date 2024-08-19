Khel Khel Mein And Vedaa Raksha Bandhan Day Box Office Collections: Both movies face wrath of Stree 2 and struggle on last extended holiday

Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa continue to struggle at the box office on Raksha Bandhan day. Both movies found themselves unable to capitalise on holiday Monday as Stree 2 remained the first and the only movie option for theatre going audiences by a margin. After a lower opening day than Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein took the lead from the former over the weekend. It is now expanding its lead each day but the final difference won't be too significant.

Khel Khel Mein Doesn't Capitalise On Raksha Bandhan Holiday; Silver Lining Is That It Is 2nd Most Preferred Hindi Film Of The Season

Khel Khel Mein collected Rs 1.75 crore on Monday and that's dismal. It's 5 day total is Rs 16.75 crore and the extended first week will be around Rs 20 crore. The movie should likely hold over the next few weeks and crawl its way to Rs 30 crore. While it is a slightly better result than Akshay Kumar's recent films, it is no consolation. A movie like Khel Khel Mein should have done much better than what it is doing. Regardless, it is the 2nd best performing Hindi film of the season.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Khel Khel Mein Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 5.75 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 3.25 crore 4 Rs 3.75 crore 5 Rs 1.75 crore Total Rs 16.75 crore in 5 days in India

Vedaa Ends Up Being The Biggest Disappointment Of The Holiday Season

The biggest disappointment is coming from Vedaa, which never really got going after a below average first day. The film has collected around Rs 13.85 crore in its extended first weekend and going by the drops that it is observing, a Rs 20 crore lifetime looks like the best case scenario. The movie will at best recover its print and advertising expenses and one would hope that all the non-theatrical revenue sources can help it recover its budget, if nothing else.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Vedaa Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crore 2 Rs 1.50 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 2.35 crore 5 Rs 1.25 crore Total Rs 13.85 crore in 5 days in India

Khel Khel Mein And Vedaa In Theatres

