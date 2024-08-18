Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz reacts to people slamming Akshay Kumar for his film choices: ‘Ridiculous to ask him to prove his stardom…’

Akshay Kumar has been constantly on the radar of criticism following his successive failures at the box-office. His recent released Khel Khel Mein is currently running in the theatres. On the other hand, director Mudassar Aziz heaped praises on the actor as he slammed people for judging him for his recent debacles. The filmmaker lauded the actor for his illustrious journey.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz slammed people passing their judgments on Akshay Kumar for his recent failures. He considered himself not right to answer on the actor’s behalf yet he called the chatter "quite baseless". He stated that people who comment against the actor don’t hold the position to do so.

The director mentioned that Kumar has been in the industry for 33 years and responsible for happy memories of the people. He went on to highlight the actor’s journey of becoming a self-made star who came to Mumbai from Delhi, worked as a waiter and assisted a photographer. " It is ridiculous for him to be asked to prove his stardom to us even after 33 years," he further added.

Mudassar continued by praising the "intelligent" actor. He stated that the actor reflects on everything, and the level of commitment he has leads him to make very few wrong decisions. "He just smiles upon all the judgments he gets, that’s the attitude I see in him. I want to be him when I am 57," he remarked.

The actor recalled talking about his "troubled times" with Kumar while his eyes welled up. He admitted that he hasn’t seen 10 percent of the success of what the actor has seen. According to him, the Khel Khel Mein actor is a "cult in himself" and he finds it weird when anybody turns around seeking justification for his stardom.

“If a few page views allow people to critique him, then 33 years of experience allows Akshay Kumar to do the kind of work he wants to do. That’s all I would want to say,” he concluded.

Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the release of Mudassar Aziz’s Khel Khel Mein. The comedy-drama film also starring Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and more was released on Independence Day.

