Kraven The Hunter North America Box Office 1st Weekend: Sony's superhero flick packs a HORRIFYING USD 11 Million; Under low-rated Morbius and Madame Web

Released on December 13, 2024, Kraven The Hunter has been underperforming at the box office. The American superhero film has the Marvel Comics character of the same name stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing the titular role. Also featuring Ariana DeBose and Russell Crowe, Kravel The Hunter has failed to do wonders in the first weekend of its release.

Kraven The Hunter Struggles At USD 11 Million In First Weekend

Directed by J.C. Chandor, Kraven The Hunter started its journey with USD 4.78 million on its opening day in North American markets. After its low start on Friday, Aaron Taylor-Johnson-starrer earned USD 3.75 million on Saturday and USD 2.46 million on Sunday.

The cume collection of Kraven The Hunter stands at USD 11 million (USD 10.99 million exact) in the first weekend in its domestic markets.

Day-Wise North American Collections Of Kraven The Hunter In First Weekend

Days Net Earnings In North America Friday USD 4.78 million Saturday USD 3.75 million Sunday USD 2.46 million Total USD 10.99 million

Kraven The Hunter vs Morbius vs Madame Web

At USD 11 million, Kraven The Hunter is going slower than Sony Pictures Releasing's recent movies based on Marvel Comics, Morbius and Madame Web. The 2022 film and February 2024 movie collected USD 39 million and USD 15 million in their first weekends respectively.

After the misfire of Kraven The Hunter, Sony Pictures Releasing is expected to be careful about choosing superhero movies that they should bring to theaters. The recently released superhero film doesn't seem to reach even USD 75 million worldwide (Rs 555 crore approx) by the end of its theatrical run which is less than half of Pushpa 2's finish earnings (Rs 1500 crore).

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 recently became the seventh Indian film to enter Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Allu Arjun-starrer collected Rs 1004 crore in eight days while becoming the fastest to do so in global markets.

About Kraven The Hunter

Kraven The Hunter is the sixth installment of the Sony Pictures' Spider-Man Universe. The film showcases Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson)'s relationship with his estranged father, played by veteran actor Russell Crowe and how he navigates his path to becoming the greatest hunter.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

