Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer tops 1000 crore worldwide in record 8 days
Pushpa 2 was always the frontrunner to not only enter the Rs. 1000 crore club but also do so at a record-breaking pace, and it has delivered on both counts.
Pushpa 2 has stormed past the Rs. 1000 crore milestone at the global box office, achieving this remarkable feat yesterday. The Allu Arjun starrer is now the seventh (eighth including 3D charges) Indian film to join the coveted Rs. 1000 crore club and has set a new benchmark as the fastest to do so. It reached the four-digit mark in just eight days, outpacing Baahubali 2, which achieved the same in nine days.
After eight days of its release, the worldwide gross of Pushpa 2 stands at Rs. 1004 crore approx. Of this, Rs. 813 crore approx has come from the domestic market of India, while the overseas territories contributed Rs. 191 crore (USD 22.65 million).
The Rs. 1000 crore films are listed below in chronological order:
|Sr. No.
|Title
|Date
|Days
|1
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|06 May 2017
|9
|2
|Dangal
|13 May 2017
|141
|3
|RRR
|11 Apr 2022
|18
|4
|KGF Chapter 2
|30 Apr 2022
|17
|5
|Pathaan
|25 Feb 2023
|32
|6
|Jawan
|26 Sep 2023
|20
|7
|Kalki 2898 AD*
|24 Jul 2024
|28
|8
|Pushpa: The Rule
|12 Dec 2024
|8
Pushpa 2 was always the frontrunner to not only enter the Rs. 1000 crore club but also do so at a record-breaking pace, and it has delivered on both counts. The serious target for the film is Rs. 1500 crore, which only two films have managed to reach to date; Dangal and Baahubali 2. With the strong momentum it currently enjoys, a clear run ahead and the added advantage of the holiday season, Pushpa 2 appears well-positioned to join the club of two.
NOTE: Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs. 985 crore worldwide excluding 3D charges. Including 3D charges, the film grossed Rs. 1040 crore approx worldwide.
Currently, 3D charges are not included in box office reporting in India. However, we believe these charges should be considered. It is possible in future the reporting norms change and Kalki will be on the list without any asterisk.
