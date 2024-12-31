Max Box Office Update: Kiccha Sudeep's action-drama becomes the HIGHEST grossing Sandalwood movie of 2024

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep is basking in the success of his latest release, Max in theaters. Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, the action thriller stars Sudeep as a cop, Arjun Mahakshay who reports to a new police station ending his 2 months-long suspension. The actor has managed to pull the crowd to theaters with his powerful screen presence, sharp dialogue delivery, and action-packed sequences. Max is here to rule the box office in Sandalwood.

Max Becomes Highest Grosser Of 2024 In Kannada Cinema

Released on December 25, Max has completed a week in cinemas. Kiccha Sudeep-starrer had a phenomenal opening on the first day. It became the biggest opener of Kannada cinema this year. Now, the action thriller has added another feather to its cap while meeting its expectations. It has emerged as the highest grossing Sandalwood movie of 2024, that too within a week of its arrival in theaters.

Max, which had a limited advance bookings, witnessed impressive pre-sales ahead of its release. Kiccha Sudeep's stardom and the hype around the trailer are some of the major factors that has helped the film to score well at the box office. Moreover, the makers deciding to release it on Christmas served as the great strategy for its opening at the ticket windows.

In fact, it maintained a strong hold on its second day as well which was a surprise. Generally, movies don't get to mint good money a day after festive holiday, especially if it falls on the weekday.

Max Competes With UI; Slows Down Its Business

Jointly produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu under V Creations and Kiccha Sudeep under Kichcha Creations, Max is locking horns with UI at the Karnataka box office. Starring Upendra Rao, the science fiction dystopian film was released on December 20, 2024. Rao-starrer had a successful run until Max affected its business while making it run slower.

Max has been receiving positive word-of-mouth from cinegoers so far. The occasion of New Year will help the business of the Kannada film to grow further. Max serves as the comeback film of Kiccha Sudeep as the lead after two years. He was previously seen in the lead role in Vikrant Rona (2022). Sudeep's last film was Upendra Rao's Kabzaa (2023) in which he played a cameo role.

Max In Theaters

Max is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets of Kiccha Sudeep's film yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

