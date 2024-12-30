Max Box Office Update: Kiccha Sudeep's action saga has very good weekend; Sandalwood aims to end year on a high

Max, directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa and starring Kannada Superstar Kiccha Sudeep in the lead role along with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat, is doing very well at the box office.

Max records a solid weekend; set to emerge Kannada cinema's biggest hit

Co-produced by V Creations, Max hits the big screens on Wednesday (December 25), on the occasion of Christmas Day. The action thriller enjoyed the big holiday by recording the biggest opening of Kannada cinema in 2024.

Though the movie didn't have much pre-release buzz, its trailer hit the right chord with the audience. The Kiccha Sudeep movie maintained a solid hold on its second day and recorded another banger day at the ticket window. It kept attracting a good chunk of the audience and ended its five-day extended opening weekend on a banger note.

Max marks the comeback of Kiccha Sudeep, set to release in Kerala

After its phenomenal reception in Karnataka, the makers are ready to release the movie in other languages. The mass action thriller is slated to hit the big screens in Kerala from January 1 onwards. It will be interesting to see whether it can brave the blockbuster wave of Marco in Mollywood.

The movie is facing a clash with Upendra's UI at the Sandalwood box office. However, both films are doing well in their own rights. The Kiccha Sudeep movie is expected to emerge as the highest-grossing movie of Sandalwood this year by the end of its theatrical run.

Max can be considered the comeback of Kiccha Sudeep, who was last seen in the Upendra starrer Kabzaa, a major box office bomb. However, it was only a guest appearance. His last full-fledged release was Vikrant Rona, released in 2022.

Max in theaters

Max is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Kiccha Sudeep's film yet?

