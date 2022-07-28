EXCLUSIVE: Is Vikrant Rona 2 in the making? Kiccha Sudeep spills the beans

Kiccha Sudeep's much-talked film Vikrant Rona was released today in theaters in many languages including South and Hindi. The film has opened up with a good response as audiences have been sharing positive reviews and calling it the 'next big thing. And as Vikrant Rona managed to impress the audiences and is doing well at the box office too, Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview with Kiccha Sudeep asked if there is a sequel on cards.

Stating that he will not be excited for part two, he said, The answer is in the question. If the first part works. A franchise is not a one-way thing. The audience has to like the first part. I can't prematurely discuss part two. But more importantly, I am not someone who will be excited the part two if part one works. I would want to move on to another film and not oscillate around the same plot. If part two is decided before the success of the first part, I will be excited by the idea. But I don't believe in capitizaling on the success of part one as then, the intent of making a film changes. I am not going to don the cap again for some money. I will do part two only if my director comes up with an extraordinary idea that excites me.

Cinegoers who watched the early morning shows claimed that Kichcha Sudeep starrer is the next big thing after KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR. The film has managed to show a larger-than-life experience with cinematography, visuals, action, and background music. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the suspense drama further stars Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead, whereas Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles, along with others.

This pan-world 3D film did not just release in Indian languages but also foreign languages including Arabic, German, Russian, and Mandarin, English, etc.

