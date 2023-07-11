Mission Impossible Box Office History in India: The Growth of Tom Cruise Franchise by 3900 percent from 1996

The summer of 1996 saw the birth of one of the great action franchises of the modern era – Mission Impossible – featuring Tom Cruise as Agent Ethan Hunt. Over the last 25 years, espionage has gone ahead to become an iconic franchise in India and has also inspired 100s of films, actors, and action directors to raise the bar of action in the espionage genre. It has been quite a journey for the film to gain momentum in India. Back in 1996, Mission Impossible collected Rs 2.00 crore in India. The film was a mid-range success, but far off from being in the race of competing with the highest-grossing films back in the day.

Mission Impossible Gained Momentum in India with Ghost Protocol in 2011

The 2nd Mission Impossible film released was again a summer release in 2000 and there was a growth in the film’s business in India. The Tom Cruise starrer scored a lifetime of Rs 7.00 crore in India, growing by 250% from the first part. The franchise then took a 6-year leap as MI 3 was released in 2006, but the growth was not as big as the previous part, despite the tremendous growth of multiplexes in India. Mission Impossible 3 scored Rs 10 crore in India, growing by 42 percent over the preceding film.

It's the fourth Mission Impossible film titled Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, that actually set the ball rolling for the franchise in India in a big way. Back in 2011, the film opened at Rs 4.50 crore and ended up with a lifetime collection of Rs 46 crore, thereby emerging as one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India. The big-scale action and the franchise value aside, Anil Kapoor’s presence on the global platform had resulted in big conversation around the film in India helping it get the audiences on board. Ghost Protocol saw a growth of 360 percent over the previous part and established the brand MI in India. It’s also the biggest ‘hit’ for the franchise in India in terms of ROI, as the film surpassed all expectations.

Mission Impossible consolidated it’s brand with Rogue Nation and Fall Out

Ghost Protocol was followed by Rogue Nation in 2015. The film grew by 32 percent on the opening day front and 20 percent on the lifetime collections. The Espionage scored an opening day of Rs 6.30 crore and closed its run in India at Rs 54 crore, becoming the first MI film to hit a half-century. The last decade saw a phenomenal growth of Hollywood films in India with the likes of Marvel Universe and Fast Furious emerging blockbusters. Mission Impossible too gained from the idea of cinema watching experience going global in India.

The 2018 release, Fall Out, took one of the biggest openings for a Hollywood film in India with a collection of Rs 9.25 crore on day one and ended up at a lifetime total of Rs 80 crore. The film fell a little short of hitting a century but is among the most appreciated films of the franchise and trended well in the long run. The film grew 47 percent on the opening front and 48 percent on the lifetime front.

July 12 will see the release of the 7th film in the Mission Impossible Franchise, and it is headed to create several benchmarks for the franchise in India. The Tom Cruise-led espionage, set against the backdrop of AI, is gearing up to be the first MI film to score a double-digit opening in India as also will be the first in the series to hit a century. Dead Reckoning is looking at a 35 percent growth on opening day over the last part and a 40 to 50 percent rise in the lifetime collections.

Here’s a look at the lifetime collection of Mission Impossible Franchise in India

Mission Impossible: Rs 2 crore

Mission Impossible 2: Rs 7 crore (+250%)

Mission Impossible 3: Rs 10 crore (+42%)

Mission Impossible 4: Rs 46 crore (+360%)

Mission Impossible 5: Rs 54 crore (+32%)

Mission Impossible 6: Rs 80 crore (+48%)

As compared to the aforementioned growth in India, the global box office too has grown for the Mission Impossible Franchise over the years. While the second part grew 20 percent over the first, there was a dip of 27 percent for the third part due to controversies surrounding Tom Cruise. However, MI 4 grew by 73 percent, followed by a dip of 1 percent for Mission Impossible 5 and then a gain of 15 percent for MI 6, which is also the highest-grossing film of the franchise with a global gross of $786 million. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on MI 7.

