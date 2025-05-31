Box Office: Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning opens to USD 5.4M in China, ranks as 2025’s 3rd biggest Hollywood debut

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is off to a solid start in China, opening to USD 5.4 million on Friday and securing the third-biggest opening for a Hollywood film in 2025. The Tom Cruise-led action spy thriller outpaced contemporaries like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Free Guy, both of which raked in USD 5.1M, USD 5.2M, respectively, and trailed Dune: Part Two (USD 6M).

In this year's Hollywood lineup, MI8 fell behind A Minecraft Movie (USD 6.5M) and Captain America: Brave New World (USD 5.6M).

The film was released across more than 106,000 screens in China, with 64.8 percent of Friday ticket sales coming from walk-up bookings, suggesting strong same-day interest despite modest pre-sale figures. It also drew a stellar 9.4/10 audience score on Maoyan, the highest for any Mission: Impossible film to date, surpassing Dead Reckoning Part One (8.9), Fallout, and Rogue Nation (both 9.0). On Douban, the film currently holds a 7.7 rating, reflecting strong word of mouth that could drastically boost its weekend momentum.

Thanks to its encouraging debut-day reception, The Final Reckoning has already pulled in USD 2.1 million in Saturday pre-sales, double the reception of A Minecraft Movie and nearly tripling Captain America 4’s advance numbers. The film is now projected to secure a USD 20–28 million three-day opening weekend in China, depending on how well its positive word of mouth continues to translate into footfalls. It’s set to expand to over 116,000 screenings today, adding 10,000 more than Friday.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning, for those who may not know, is a direct sequel to 2023’s Dead Reckoning Part One and the eighth and final installment in the long-running franchise. Cruise returns as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, alongside Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett. The story follows the team’s high-stakes mission to stop a rogue AI known as the Entity from triggering a global catastrophe.

With a production budget reportedly between USD 300 to 400 million, the film is among the most expensive ever made. It premiered in Tokyo on May 5, screened out of competition at Cannes on May 14, and opened in global theaters on May 23. It has already grossed USD 227.1 million worldwide, becoming the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2025 so far.

