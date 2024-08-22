Alien Romulus Review: Fede Álvarez's sci-fi horror is ambitious, thrilling and has a strong emotional core

Plot:

A Weyland-Yutani space probe investigates the wreckage of the USCSS Nostromo, collecting an organic object containing a xenomorph. Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny) is an orphan who works with a reprogrammed synthetic human, Andy (David Jonsson), at the colony Jackson's Star. After her contract is forcibly extended by Weyland-Yutani, she agrees to join her ex-boyfriend Tyler (Archie Renaux) to a derelict spacecraft to retrieve cryostasis chambers. Cryostasis chambers allow Rain and her friends—Tyler, his pregnant sister Kay, cousin Bjorn, and Bjorn's girlfriend Navarro—to escape to the planet Yvaga. Andy's ability to interface with the onboard computer system is crucial for the mission. In a series of events, they realise that they are under the threat of Aliens.

Will Rain and her friends be able to reach Yvaga or will they not survive the Alien attacks? Will Weyland-Yutani try finding this young bunch of space explorers? What happens to Andy? Watch Alien: Romulus to find out.

What Works for Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus is thrilling, exciting and immersive. The film keeps you engaged from start to end. There are edge of the seat sequences, sequences that will have your heart skip a beat and also jumpscare sequences that will take you by surprise, through the course of its modest runtime. The story has a lot of meat. The young characters add freshness to the story. Their internal conflicts that form the crux of the story are staged masterfully. The background score elevates the proceedings and visual effects are just seamless. The anti-gravity scenes are shot with great precision. A film like Alien: Romulus could have gone wrong had there not been an emotional core. Thankfully, Alien: Romulus has that core intact, which adds a lot of depth to the film. The film ends with you wanting to watch the next part immediately.

What Doesn't Work for Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus has portions where it is slow and probably ten minutes of good editing could have gone a long way to turn a very good film into an excellent film. This is the only criticism, apart from which there's nothing to complain about. Alien: Romulus is a certain big screen watch.

Watch the Alien: Romulus Trailer:

Performances in Alien: Romulus

Cailee Spaeny as Rain is terrific. She is very confident and expressive. She is the highlight of the climax.

David Jonsson as the programmed artificial human is great.

Archie Renaux as Tyler has the makings of a star.

Spike Fearn as Bjorn performs very credibly. He shows just the right amount of fear and anger for a person in the middle of an Alien attack.

Aileen Wu and Isabella Merced perform ably.

Final Verdict of Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus is a very fine sci-fi horror that is thrilling and intriguing. It is high on emotions and is very ambitious in terms of vision. It wouldn't be wrong to say that it is one of the best Alien franchise films to have ever come out.

You can watch Alien: Romulus in theatres from 23rd August, 2024 in India.

