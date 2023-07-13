Mission: Impossible 7 Day 1 India Box Office: Tom Cruise's film emerges 2nd biggest Hollywood opener of 2023

Tom Cruise led Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, has taken a very good start at the Indian Box Office despite releasing on a non-holiday Wednesday. The film collected a solid Rs 12 crores nett on day 1 and this makes it the second biggest Hollywood film opener of 2023 in India, only behind Fast X. The film did better than Fast X in big centers and metros but fell short of it in the mass centers where Fast X did better. Fast X has a greater mass connect and that's practically the reason it opened bigger.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Becomes The Biggest Mission: Impossible Opener In The Franchise In India

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is not just the biggest Tom Cruise opener in India but is also the biggest opener of the Mission: Impossible franchise. The top 3 national chains in India have contributed around Rs 7.50 crores nett of the all India collections. While the opening is higher, the footfalls are relatively lower than Fallout. A mid-week release can be a decisive reason for the same and it is to be seen if the 7th installment of the celebrated franchise is able to hold its ground over the extended weekend. If the film remains steady over the extended weekend and holds well after that, it will break into the Rs 100 crore nett India club. Holding well shall be a bit difficult because it doesn't have that great a mass connect although reviews indicate that it will not just hold its ground but also surpass the lifetime nett collections of Fast X in the country and emerge a hit.

The day-wise nett India collections of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 are as follows:-

Day 1: Rs 12 crores nett

Total = Rs 12 crores nett in India in 1 day.

Watch the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Trailer

About Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Ethan Hunt and the IMF need to track down a lethal new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and with the fate of the world at stake, a deadly globe-trotting adventure begins. Confronted by a mysterious enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission; not even the lives of those he cares most about.

Where To Watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

You can watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible Box Office History in India: The Growth of Tom Cruise Franchise by 3900 percent from 1996