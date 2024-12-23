Mufasa The Lion King 1st Weekend India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Mahesh Babu voiced Disney flick nets a very good Rs 35 crore

Mufasa: The Lion King has completed three days of its release at the box office worldwide. Backed by Walt Disney Studios, the Hollywood musical drama is headlined by Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr as voice artists for main characters, Mufasa and Taka. The sequel to The Lion King (2019) has been performing quite well at the Indian box office. Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu have dubbed for the titular role in its Hindi and Telugu versions respectively.

Mufasa: The Lion King Fetches Rs 35 Crore On First Weekend In India

Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King opened to Rs 7.5 crore net in India. On Day 2, it collected Rs 12 crore net followed by Rs 15.25 crore net on the third day. The first weekend cumulative collection of Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu's voiced film stands at Rs 34.75 crore net at the Indian box office. It will now benefit from Christmas and New Year's holidays this season.

Days Net Collections In India Friday Rs 7.5 crore Saturday Rs 12 crore Sunday Rs 15.25 crore Total Rs 34.75 crore

Mufasa: The Lion King Is 20 Percent Under The Lion King At Indian Box Office

Going by the weekend earnings, the business of Mufasa: The Lion King seems to be good as it is a prequel movie. The original film, The Lion King, had a bigger opening of Rs 11.10 crore in India. However, it wasn't a prequel unlike Mufasa which has performed well to stay just 20 percent under Jon Favreau's directorial. The opening weekend of Mufasa in North America is less than 20 percent of what The Lion King collected back then.

Mufasa To Battle With Baby John And More On Christmas

After two days, Mufasa The Lion King is all set to face the competition with the new releases on Christmas Day. Varun Dhawan's Baby John, the much-hyped actioner will hit the screens on December 25, 2024. The other upcoming movies to be released on this auspicious occasion in India includes Barroz, Robinhood, and more.

In India, the recently released film is eyeing a target of Rs 80 crore plus theatrical finish and aspires to touch Rs 100 crore which would be nothing less than a dream figure for Barry Jenkins' helmer.

Mufasa: The Lion King In Theaters

Mufasa: The Lion King is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

