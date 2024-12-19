Mufasa: The Lion King (Hindi) Review: Shah Rukh Khan voiced origin story is dreamy and mesmerizing, despite its clichés and predictability

Plot

Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, unfolds the untold origin story of Mufasa through the eyes of Simba (Voiced by Aryan Khan) and Nala's daughter, Kiara. While Kiara is left with Rafiki (Voiced by Makarand Deshpande), Timon (Voiced by Shreyas Talpade), and Pumbaa (Voiced by Sanjay Mishra), they entertain her with tales of her grandfather, Mufasa (Voiced By Shah Rukh Khan - Older Version, AbRam Khan - Younger Version). The narrative dives into Mufasa's early life, exploring how he lost his family and found companionship in Taka (Voiced by Meiyang Chang - Older Version) and mother in Eshe. The plot thickens as Mufasa and Taka are targeted by Kiros and his pride of white lions, leading to a journey to Milele. Along the way, they meet Sarabi, Rafiki, and Zazu, with Mufasa and Sarabi developing a close bond. The film also addresses Taka's betrayal fueled by lessons from his father Ubaasi, and how Mufasa faces the challenges from Kiros, ultimately paving the way to his kingship.

What Works For Mufasa: The Lion King

The visuals of Mufasa: The Lion King are unparalleled, presenting some of the most breathtaking scenes one may have ever seen in live action. The cinematography, combined with innovative use of light and color, creates a vivid, immersive world that is very captivating. The voice acting is another highlight; each character is brought to life with nuance and emotion. The songs, integral to the Lion King legacy, are both soulful and uplifting, consequently enhancing the storytelling. The narrative feels organic and necessary. It seamlessly fits into the established lore of the Lion King universe.

What Doesn't Work For Mufasa: The Lion King

Despite its strengths, the film falls into familiar storytelling traps, leaning heavily on clichés which can feel predictable, especially since the audience already knows Mufasa's fate. The prequel nature of the story strips away much of the suspense that a sequel might have offered. Moreover, the transition from animation to live action, while visually stunning, sometimes sacrifices the expressiveness of the original animated characters.

Advertisement

Watch the Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer

Voiceovers In Mufasa: The Lion King

The voice cast delivers exceptional performances across the board. Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of the older Mufasa is regal and commanding. AbRam Khan, voicing young Mufasa, adds a delightful innocence to the character. Aryan Khan, who voices Simba, brings warmth to his brief presence. The comedic duo of Sanjay Mishra and Shreyas Talpade as Pumbaa and Timon, respectively, provide comic relief with perfect timing. Same can be said about the voice acting for Zazu. Makarand Deshpande's Rafiki is both wise and whimsical, while Meiyang Chang's Taka adds depth with his complex portrayal. Each actor's performance contributes significantly to the film's emotional landscape.

Final Verdict Of Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King successfully extends the beloved franchise of The Lion King with its fun and frolic nature, and its visual splendor. While it might not escape some of the genre's clichés and lacks the suspense of an unknown outcome, it compensates with its heart, music, and the sheer quality of its voice acting. Finally, we can say that Mufasa: The Lion King is a beautiful blend of nostalgia, beauty and innocence.

Advertisement

You can watch Mufasa: The Lion King, in theatres from 20th December, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan reveals son AbRam’s reaction on joining Mufasa: The Lion King; claims it felt like a ‘legacy’