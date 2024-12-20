Mufasa: The Lion King Day 1 India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu voiced live-action flick nets Rs 9 crore on first Friday

Mufasa roared into Indian cinemas with an impressive first-day collection of Rs. 8.5–9 crore nett. This opening is nearly 80 per cent of the original, The Lion King, which debuted at Rs. 11.10 crore nett in 2019. India has fared better than most other international markets, where Mufasa has opened to less than half, and, in many cases, less than one-fourth of The Lion King.

The dubbed versions of Mufasa made up a significant portion of its first-day collections, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total biz. Normally, for Hollywood films, the original English version commands a larger share. Among the dubbed versions, the Hindi version dubbed by Shah Rukh Khan led the pack, followed closely by the Telugu version. The Telugu version voiced by Mahesh Babu is the standout performer, netting close to Rs. 2 crore on its first day—an exceptional figure for a family oriented film. This remarkable start can be attributed to the star power of Mahesh Babu, who lent his voice to Mufasa in the Telugu dub.

Hollywood family films traditionally exhibit substantial growth over the weekend. For instance, The Lion King surged to nearly Rs. 25 crore on Sunday from Rs. 11 crore on Friday. That sort of growth might not happen for Mufasa as Telugu version makes a large chunk of first day business and Telugu box office tends to be heavily frontloaded—even more so when driven by star power. However, the English and Hindi versions are expected to drive the weekend surge and the film could score Rs. 30 crore nett or so over the weekend.

