Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Box Office Collections 1st Weekend: Sachin Pilgaonkar's comedy trends EXCELLENTLY; Grows even after National Cinema Day

Marathi film Navra Maza Navsacha 2 directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar and starring himself, along with legendary Marathi cinema actors like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Hemal Ingle and Swapnil Joshi among others, enjoyed an excellent opening weekend at the Indian box office, with collections increasing significantly with every passing day. The movie had already taken a very healthy opening of Rs 1.85 crore net on the opening day, with tickets priced at just Rs 99 courtesy National Cinema Day.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Has An Excellent First Weekend At The Box Office, With Collections Growing On Subsequent Days After National Cinema Day

Navra Maza Navsacha 2, then built on the strong opening day by growing by 30 percent on Saturday; something that doesn't generally happen for a movie coming from National Cinema Day. The biggest surprise for the film came on Sunday, where it jumped by over 60 percent from Saturday. The Sunday collections almost matched the cumulative collections of the Sachin Pilgaonkar directorial on Friday and Saturday.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Has Struck A Chord With Its Target Audience

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is the sequel of a cult Marathi comedy, Navra Maza Navsacha. Going by the excellent weekend trend, it seems like the movie has struck a chord with its target audience. Sequel potential in the post-pandemic world is huge and this movie is taking full benefit of it. The advances for Monday were solid and so are the spot bookings. The film will very likely match its opening day numbers on first Monday. This will automatically mean that Navra Maza Navsacha 2 will enjoy a great run at the theatres.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.85 crore 2 Rs 2.40 crore 3 Rs 4.10 crore Total Rs 8.25 crore in 3 days

Watch the Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Trailer

About Navra Maza Navsacha 2

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is the sequel of 2005 super-hit Marathi movie Navra Maza Navsacha. The film is directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar and it stars himself, along with talented actors like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Hemal Ingle and Swapnil Joshi.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 In Theatres

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 plays in theatres now. You can book tickets for the movie from online movie ticketing websites or from the box office. If you have watched Navra Maza Navsacha 2, how much did you like it? Let us know.

