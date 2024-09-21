Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Box Office Collections Day 1: Sachin Pilgaonkar's comedy opens to PACKED HOUSES; Nets Rs 2.25 crore on National Cinema Day

Marathi film Navra Maza Navsacha 2 directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar and starring himself, along with a bunch of very talented actors like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Hemal Ingle and Swapnil Joshi had a very good first day at the box office as it neted Rs 2.25 crore. The movie was aided by National Cinema Day and pulled over 2 lakh moviegoers to theatres. It has registered not just the biggest opening for a Marathi movie in 2024 but is also among the biggest openers of all time for the industry.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Takes The Biggest Opening For A Marathi Film In 2024

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is the sequel to super-hit Marathi comedy Navra Maza Navsacha, which got the cash registers ringing back in 2005. While the sequel of the movie remained keenly awaited, it is not until 2024 that the makers released the film's sequel, resulting in a gap of 19 years between the two movies. Regardless, the love for Navra Maza Navsacha 2 remained the same as the first part.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Is Registering Strong Bookings Even After National Cinema Day

With the National Cinema Day offer no longer continuing, it will be interesting to see how Navra Maza Navsacha 2 will do at the box office in the days to come. The spot bookings on online movie ticketing applications are very solid and if this trend continues for few more days, the Marathi Comedy will become a certified hit. The Marathi movie industry has not had much consistency in terms of box office, but every now and again, there is a film that pleasantly surprises.

About Navra Maza Navsacha 2

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 In Theatres

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 plays in theatres now. You can book tickets for the movie from online movie ticketing websites or from the box office. If you have watched Navra Maza Navsacha 2, how much did you like it? Let us know.

