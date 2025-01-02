Nosferatu North America Box Office: Hollywood's horror-drama crosses USD 50 million through New Year; Targets close to USD 100 million in full run

Directed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is the latest addition to the current movies being screened in cinemas. The American gothic horror film stars Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily-Rose Depp. The recently released movie is a remake of the 1922 silent film of the same name which was inspired by Bram Stoker's novel Dracula (1897). The Hollywood horor drama has been running in theaters for over a week.

Nosferatu Crosses USD 50 Million In North America On New Year; Targets Around USD 100 Million Finish

Nosferatu hit the screens on December 25, 2024, coinciding with Christmas. On New Year's eve, the horor film earned USD 2.9 million, bringing its earnings to USD 48 million in North America. Robert Eggers' helmer has now grossed around USD 50 million in domestic markets till Wednesday (January 1, 2025).

The American gothic horror movie boasts of strong hold on the weekdays and has received positive word-of-mouth. It is targetting to reach close to USD 100 million in its full run in North American markets, provided that it maintains its hold after the holiday season.

Nosferatu is a profitable venture and reiterates strong reliance on horror movies in Hollywood. In general, horror films are inexpensive on the budget side and easily profitable as well.

Nosferatu Emerges As Biggest Opener On Christmas In Horror Genre; Dethrones The Faculty

Released in 2992 theaters, Nosferatu collected USD 21.6 million in the opening weekend in North America. It has become the biggest opener for a horror film on Christmas while breaking the record of The Faculty after 26 years.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the 1998 science fiction horror film earned USD 11.6 in the traditional weekend back then. The long gap is mainly because usually, horror movies don't get December 25 (Christmas) as their release dates.

Nosferatu Locking Horns With A Complete Unknown And More

Nosferatu clashed with James Mangold's directorial, A Complete Unknown at the box office. The American biographical musical drama film earned USD 11.5 million in the opening weekend. Meanwhile, Bill Skarsgard-starrer is also running parallel to Sonic The Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King in North America.

