North America Christmas 2024 Weekend Toppers: From Sonic 3 to Mufasa, Nosferatu, Wicked and more

Many movies are competing in the race at the box office in the last few days of this year. While some are continuing to perform for over a month, others are in their second weeks, a few films are the new entries in cinemas. In North America, Moana 2, Wicked, Sonic The Hedgehog 3, Mufasa: The Lion King, Nosferatu, and A Complete Unknown are battling in the race. We have curated a list of top weekend performers in North America on Christmas 2024.

Sonic 3 And More: How Was The Christmas Weekend In North America?

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Released on December 20 in the US, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has been performing well at the box office so far. Helmed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic 3 is leading the race in North American markets as it collected in the range of USD 37.5 to USD 38 million in the second weekend. Fowler's directorial will surely be a winner in domestic markets.

Mufasa The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King, which clashed with Sonic 3 at the box office, is having a close fight with the action-adventure comedy in North America. Mufasa has fetched in the range of USD 37 million to USD 37.5 million on Christmas weekend. The prequel is all set to win the global race.

Nosferatu

Helmed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu hit the screens on Christmas (December 25, 2024). The gothic horror film which is a remake of the 1922 silent film of the same name, collected USD 21.5 million on the opening weekend.

Wicked

Jon M Chu's directorial Wicked has been running in theaters for over a month. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the musical fantasy film earned USD 19.5 million on the Christmas weekend. The blockbuster first installment of a two-part film adaptation of the stage musical of the same name was released on November 22. It is targetting USD 700 million worldwide.

Moana 2

Moana 2, the sequel to Moana (2016), hit the screens on November 29. Featuring Dawyne Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho, it earned USD 18.25 million on Christmas weekend. The animated musical adventure film is a blockbuster and is eyeing to smash USD 1 billion worldwide.

A Complete Unknown

A Complete Unknown is a biographical musical drama film which hit the screens on December 25. The new release collected USD 11.5 million on Christmas weekend.

Here's The List Of Christmas Weekend Performers In North America This Year

S. No Movies Collections In North America 1 SONIC 3 USD 37.5-38 million 2 MUFASA USD 37-37.5 million 3 NOSFERATU USD 21.5 million 4 WICKED USD 19.5 million 5 MOANA 2 USD 18.25 million 6 A COMPLETE UNKNOWN USD 11.5 million

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

