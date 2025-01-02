A Complete Unknown North America Box Office: Tim Chalamet proves his theatrical pull with strong performance of his award contender

A Complete Unknown has been generating Oscar buzz on the Internet, all thanks to Timothee Chalamet's outstanding performance as iconic folk singer, Bob Dylan. Released on December 25 in the United States, the American biographical musical drama film is also running successfully in theaters. Based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric, A Complete Unknown has reached close to USD 30 million in North America.

A Complete Unknown Grosses USD 28.5 Million; Eyeing USD 75 Million By The End

Helmed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown has grossed around USD 28.50 million by the end of Wednesday in North American markets. The occasion of New Year boosted its performance at the box office. The biographical film collected USD 7.2 million on its opening day and USD 23.2 million on Christmas weekend in North America. Despite the crowded Christmas, it enjoyed substantial audience in theaters.

Going by its latest earnings, it seems a great number for a musical and limited-appealing drama that is meant for awards. Timothee Chalamet-starrer will target to hit USD 75 million by the end of its theatrical run.

A Complete Unknown Should Cross USD 100 Million Mark Globally

While A Complete Unknown hasn't been promoted much outside North America, it should ideally gross USD 100 million plus at the worldwide box office. The biographical musical drama on Bob Dylan is expected to witness a boost by a few millions amid the Oscars 2025 which is scheduled on March 2.

It will depend on how the results of the Academy Awards turn out to be.

Can Timothee Chalamet's Performance Help Him Create History In Academy Awards?

Timothee Chalamet has emerged as the leading contender in the Academy Awards this year. Going by the predictions, Tim will become the youngest Oscar winner in the Best Actor category of all time while surpassing the previous record-holder Adrien Brody who won it for The Pianist.

Timothee celebrated his 29th birthday in December 2024. Adrien received the trophy at the age of 29 in 2003, 22 days before his 30th birthday. This will be Tim's another historic feat after being nominated as the third youngest Best Actor for his 2017 film, Call Me by Your Name at the Oscars at the age of 22.

