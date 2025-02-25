Officer On Duty Day 5 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban's film records excellent trends; poses bigger Monday than opening day

Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the leading roles, turned out to be a juggernaut in Kerala. The crime thriller based on a true event is performing extremely well at the box office.

Officer On Duty records bigger traction on Monday than opening day; crosses Rs 10 crore mark

Directed by Jithu Ashraf, Officer On Duty was released in cinemas on Thursday (February 20). The movie opened to superlative word-of-mouth, which drove its business at the ticket window. The movie smashed a phenomenal Rs 9.15 crore in its opening weekend of four days. It further got traction on the first Monday and recorded a bigger business day than its opening day.

Usually, movies dip down on the first Monday, but Officer On Duty recorded an excellent trend and jumped by 11% over Day 1. It added an impressive Rs 1.50 crore to the tally and took the total 5-day cume to Rs 10.65 crore gross at the Mollywood box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala are as follows:

Days Gross Kerala Box Office Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore Day 2 Rs 1.85 crore Day 3 Rs 2.75 crore Day 4 Rs 3.20 crore Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 10.65 crore

Besides its domestic box office performance, the Kunchacko Boban film is faring well in overseas locations. The worldwide cume of Offer On Duty is near the Rs 25 crore mark. The movie has already emerged as a blockbuster at the box office.

Officer On Duty in cinemas

Officer On Duty is now running in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.