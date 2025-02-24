Officer On Duty 1st Weekend Box Office: Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani movie records sensational trend; emerges BLOCKBUSTER

Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead roles, is doing wonders at the box office. The crime thriller directed by Jithu Ashraf wrote a successful story and emerged as a blockbuster in its opening weekend.

Officer On Duty records solid opening weekend of Rs 10.65 crore

Bankrolled by Martin Prakkat Films, Officer On Duty was released on Thursday, February 21. The crime thriller enjoyed a banger long weekend and stormed Rs 10.65 crore gross at the Indian box office. Out of this, Rs 9.15 crore came from the home state alone, while the rest of India contributed a sum of Rs 1.50 crore.

Besides its domestic box office performance, Officer On Duty is also getting traction in the international markets. The movie has added another Rs 9 crore to Rs 10 crore from overseas locations, taking the four-day total worldwide cume to Rs 19 crore to Rs 20 crore.

Officer On Duty emerges 2nd big success in Kerala this year

The Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani starrer is the second big money spinner from the Malayalam cinema this year after Rekhachitram. The crime thriller will keep on attracting the audience for a couple of weeks if it doesn’t get any major competition in the coming days.

Based on a true story, Officer On Duty will surpass the lifetime box office collections of Mammootty’s Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse very soon.

Officer On Duty in cinemas

Officer On Duty is now running in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.