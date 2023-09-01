OMG 2 3 Weeks India Box Office: Akshay Kumar super-hit collects Rs 131.65 crores in 21 days

Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi's drama film OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai has remained steady at the box office even in week 3.

Akshay Kumar
OMG 2 has been steadily adding collections even in its third week at the box office (Credit: Viacom 18 Studios)

OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam had a healthy third week at the Indian box office as it collected around Rs 13.40 crores nett. These collections have come alongside Gadar 2 and Dream Girl 2. The 3 week total collection has gone to Rs 131.65 crores and based on the trajectory, it should end up doing around Rs 140 crores by the end of its run. Given the factors that went against the film like being granted an A certificate, it has done extremely well for itself and is a certified super-hit.

 

OMG 2 Is Likely To End Its India Run In The Range Of Rs 140 Crores Nett At The Box Office

OMG 2 saw a drop in its numbers on the third Friday but since then, it has maintained well at low levels. The collections on day 21 are estimated to be Rs 1.55 crores, which is less than 5 percent down from what it did on Wednesday. With no new significant releases till the release of Jawan, OMG 2 can hope to have as strong 4th week. Economically, OMG 2 is a very profitable venture for everyone involved. The worldwide theatrical share has more than made up for the film's budget and the non theatrical earnings are all profits. Akshay Kumar had a very short role in the film but his presence, along with the fact that it is a sequel to the super-hit dramedy OMG, has been instrumental in making the film the huge success that it is

 

OMG 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection:

Day Net Box Office
Week 1 Rs 79.25 crore
Week 2 Rs 39.00 crore
3rd Friday Rs 1.65 crore
3rd Saturday Rs 3.00 crore
3rd Sunday Rs 3.50 crore
3rd Monday Rs 1 crore
3rd Tuesday Rs 1.10 crores
3rd Wednesday Rs 1.60 crores
3rd Thursday Rs 1.55 crores
Total Rs 131.65 crore nett in 3 weeks

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.

 

Where And When To Watch OMG 2

OMG 2 can now be watched at a theatre near you.

