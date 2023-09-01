OMG 2 3 Weeks India Box Office: Akshay Kumar super-hit collects Rs 131.65 crores in 21 days
Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi's drama film OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai has remained steady at the box office even in week 3.
OMG 2 has posed healthy numbers in week 3 at the box office.
-
OMG 2 has emerged a super-hit at the box office.
-
OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam had a healthy third week at the Indian box office as it collected around Rs 13.40 crores nett. These collections have come alongside Gadar 2 and Dream Girl 2. The 3 week total collection has gone to Rs 131.65 crores and based on the trajectory, it should end up doing around Rs 140 crores by the end of its run. Given the factors that went against the film like being granted an A certificate, it has done extremely well for itself and is a certified super-hit.
OMG 2 Is Likely To End Its India Run In The Range Of Rs 140 Crores Nett At The Box Office
OMG 2 saw a drop in its numbers on the third Friday but since then, it has maintained well at low levels. The collections on day 21 are estimated to be Rs 1.55 crores, which is less than 5 percent down from what it did on Wednesday. With no new significant releases till the release of Jawan, OMG 2 can hope to have as strong 4th week. Economically, OMG 2 is a very profitable venture for everyone involved. The worldwide theatrical share has more than made up for the film's budget and the non theatrical earnings are all profits. Akshay Kumar had a very short role in the film but his presence, along with the fact that it is a sequel to the super-hit dramedy OMG, has been instrumental in making the film the huge success that it is
OMG 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection:
|Day
|Net Box Office
|Week 1
|Rs 79.25 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 39.00 crore
|3rd Friday
|Rs 1.65 crore
|3rd Saturday
|Rs 3.00 crore
|3rd Sunday
|Rs 3.50 crore
|3rd Monday
|Rs 1 crore
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs 1.10 crores
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs 1.60 crores
|3rd Thursday
|Rs 1.55 crores
|Total
|Rs 131.65 crore nett in 3 weeks
About OMG 2
OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.
Where And When To Watch OMG 2
OMG 2 can now be watched at a theatre near you.
