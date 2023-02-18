Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film hits Rs 100 crore in PVR, Rs 225 crore in national chains in 24 days

The Yash Raj Films Production, Pathaan, led by Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is on a record smashing run at the box office in India. The Hindi version of this action-packed entertainer has clocked Rs 485 crore, whereas the all language total of Pathaan stands in the North of Rs 500 crore. Pathaan is now on a mission to top the SS Rajamouli directed Bahubali 2 in Hindi and given the trend so far, the film is on it’s course to attain the unimaginable feat. Pathaan set for a 100% jump on Saturday

Pathaan collected in the north of Rs 2.10 crore on its fourth Friday and the early morning shows on Saturday indicate a near 100 percent jump for Pathaan. It happens with all the blockbusters on the social media where certain people in the industry and the social media world allege of manipulations and that’s when we come into picture to give a transparent picture on the numbers. Right from the opening day, till date, Pathaan has scored extraordinary occupancy in the single screens and non-national chains, resulting in a contribution of about 54 percent. Through the last 24 days, Pathaan has scored Rs 227.68 crore in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – and anyone who observes the pattern of national chain numbers would say that this matches up with the actual’s figures. Given that Pathaan is a front-loaded action-packed film, the contribution of the national chains to the total business is around 47 percent, which is similar to the massy blockbusters in the last few years like War and Tiger Zinda Hai.

PVR hits Rs 100 crore PVR is leading from the front as the chain has collected Rs 102 crore, followed by Inox at Rs 80.55 crore and finally, Cinepolis at Rs 44.51 crore. By the end of run, PVR is expected to be in North of Rs 110 crore, whereas Cinepolis and Inox will head towards the Rs 50 crore and Rs 90 crore mark. The numbers in the national chains will end up around the Rs 250 crore mark, which will be the highest ever for an original Hindi film. The distributor share of Pathaan to will be the highest ever for a Hindi film, and same can be said for the nett business from single screens in India. Pathaan has also become the first SRK film to score Rs 100 crore or more from single screens and this speaks volumes about the hunger in the masses to see Shah Rukh Khan in a front-loaded action film. The distribution team of YRF has done a masterstroke by reducing the prices in 4th week, as this move will not just push the collections but also the footfalls, keeping the film in the race of hitting Rs 510 crore in long run. Pathaan will continue to run at the box office for the coming few weeks and continue to stay stable at lower level. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania Day 1 Box Office: Marvel's film benefits from strong ecosystem of the MCU