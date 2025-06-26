Jr NTR twins in white with sons Abhay and Bhargav as he gets spotted at Mumbai airport with wife Lakshmi

Jr NTR is in the news lately for going through a massive transformation ahead of his Bollywood debut with War 2. The actor has worked on his physique and is frequently seen flaunting a chiseled, muscular body, which he developed for his film opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Recently, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, along with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and their children, Abhay and Bhargav. The actor was seen twinning in white t-shirts with his sons.

Meanwhile, the star wife could be seen wearing a black top with pants as she accompanied them. Tarak spotted the paparazzi and came in front to wave them a hello, before proceeding to enter his car.

Jr NTR’s promising Hindi debut with War 2

All eyes are on Jr NTR’s big Bollywood debut, where he will be seen locking horns with Hrithik Roshan. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Kiara Advani in a lead role, and audiences are anticipating an entertaining watch once the movie hits the big screens.

For the unversed, War 2 is slated to release on August 14. Buzz about some mega action scenes between the two lead actors has fuelled much excitement among fans.

In addition to this, Tarak is also eyeing another massive action thriller with Prashanth Neel, which is currently being filmed.

Jr NTR to play Lord Kumara Swamy in scheduled project with Trivikram Srinivas

One of the other lined-up projects for Jr NTR ahead is a film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. While this role was earlier supposed to be played by Allu Arjun, recent reports suggest that the Devara actor has been roped in for the same

He will allegedly portray the role of Lord Kumara Swamy in the yet untitled mythological drama. An official announcement is expected to be made soon by the makers of the project.

