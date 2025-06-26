3 Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this week (June 23-29): The Verdict, Viraatapalem and Oka Padhakam Prakaram

South Indian OTT films always strive to deliver something out of the beaten path when it comes to their cinematic ventures. This week, audiences are in for a treat with some exciting Tamil and Telugu movies, which will begin streaming on OTT.

If you’re on the lookout for the perfect lineup of films for your next binge-watch session, worry not, as we’ve got you covered. Check out the Tamil and Telugu movies that are releasing this week.

Advertisement

3 Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this week

The Verdict

Cast: Suhasini Maniratnam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sruthi Hariharan, Vidyullekha Raman

Suhasini Maniratnam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sruthi Hariharan, Vidyullekha Raman Genre: Courtroom drama

Courtroom drama Release date: May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025 Streaming on: Sun NXT

The Verdict follows a courtroom drama set in the United States. The case in concern is about a woman named Namrutha who is the prime accused in the murder case of her friend Elsa. However, she is innocent, and someone else is responsible for such a heinous deed.

The case is taken up by one of Namrutha’s other friends, Maya, who assures that she will do anything in her power to prove the former innocent.

Viraatapalem

Cast: Abhigyna Vuthaluru, Charan Lakkaraju, Lavanya Sahukara, Ramaraju

Abhigyna Vuthaluru, Charan Lakkaraju, Lavanya Sahukara, Ramaraju Genre: Cop drama

Cop drama Release date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Streaming on: Zee5

A recent cop drama in the hood, Viraatapalem, revolves around the woman SI, Meena, who is positioned as the head of the police station in a remote village called Viraatapalem.

Advertisement

There, she witnesses an unusual case where nearly all the brides of the village die mysteriously on their wedding day. As she takes up the case, a series of deeply buried secrets of the place get unearthed while the culprit is unmasked.

Oka Padhakam Prakaram

Cast: Sairam Shankar, P Samuthirakani, Ashima Narwal, Shruti Sodhi

Sairam Shankar, P Samuthirakani, Ashima Narwal, Shruti Sodhi Genre: Legal thriller

Legal thriller Release date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 Streaming on: Sun NXT

The story of the film revolves around the life of a public prosecutor, which is turned upside down after his wife goes missing. To add to the woes, he wrongfully gets entangled in a murder case, which is later revealed to be the task of a serial killer.

As the man gradually attempts to strike off his name from all such misdeeds, he ends up uncovering an even larger crime nexus.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR twins in white with sons Abhay and Bhargav as he gets spotted at Mumbai airport with wife Lakshmi