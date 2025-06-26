War 2 Vijay Balan joins Raja Shivaji Thug Life team shorten their digital window Sonakshi Sinha Diljit Dosanjh Bou Buttu Bhuta Emerges #1 Odia Film of All Time EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan to team up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's AD Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Aamir Khan scripts his comeback Sitaare Zameen Par Overseas Box Office

3 Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this week (June 23-29): The Verdict, Viraatapalem and Oka Padhakam Prakaram

This week, three exciting Tamil and Telugu movies have been lined up for an OTT release. Happy binge-watch!

By Srijony Das
Published on Jun 26, 2025  |  01:44 PM IST |  21K
3 Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this week (PC: IMDb)

South Indian OTT films always strive to deliver something out of the beaten path when it comes to their cinematic ventures. This week, audiences are in for a treat with some exciting Tamil and Telugu movies, which will begin streaming on OTT.

If you’re on the lookout for the perfect lineup of films for your next binge-watch session, worry not, as we’ve got you covered. Check out the Tamil and Telugu movies that are releasing this week. 

The Verdict

  • Cast: Suhasini Maniratnam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sruthi Hariharan, Vidyullekha Raman
  • Genre: Courtroom drama
  • Release date: May 30, 2025 
  • Streaming on: Sun NXT


The Verdict follows a courtroom drama set in the United States. The case in concern is about a woman named Namrutha who is the prime accused in the murder case of her friend Elsa. However, she is innocent, and someone else is responsible for such a heinous deed. 

The case is taken up by one of Namrutha’s other friends, Maya, who assures that she will do anything in her power to prove the former innocent.

Viraatapalem

  • Cast:  Abhigyna Vuthaluru, Charan Lakkaraju, Lavanya Sahukara, Ramaraju
  • Genre: Cop drama
  • Release date: June 27, 2025
  • Streaming on: Zee5


A recent cop drama in the hood, Viraatapalem, revolves around the woman SI, Meena, who is positioned as the head of the police station in a remote village called Viraatapalem.

There, she witnesses an unusual case where nearly all the brides of the village die mysteriously on their wedding day. As she takes up the case, a series of deeply buried secrets of the place get unearthed while the culprit is unmasked.

Oka Padhakam Prakaram

  • Cast: Sairam Shankar, P Samuthirakani, Ashima Narwal, Shruti Sodhi
  • Genre: Legal thriller
  • Release date: February 7, 2025
  • Streaming on: Sun NXT


The story of the film revolves around the life of a public prosecutor, which is turned upside down after his wife goes missing. To add to the woes, he wrongfully gets entangled in a murder case, which is later revealed to be the task of a serial killer.

As the man gradually attempts to strike off his name from all such misdeeds, he ends up uncovering an even larger crime nexus.

Credits: Pinkvilla, IMDb
