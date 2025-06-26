3 Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this week (June 23-29): The Verdict, Viraatapalem and Oka Padhakam Prakaram
This week, three exciting Tamil and Telugu movies have been lined up for an OTT release. Happy binge-watch!
South Indian OTT films always strive to deliver something out of the beaten path when it comes to their cinematic ventures. This week, audiences are in for a treat with some exciting Tamil and Telugu movies, which will begin streaming on OTT.
If you’re on the lookout for the perfect lineup of films for your next binge-watch session, worry not, as we’ve got you covered. Check out the Tamil and Telugu movies that are releasing this week.
The Verdict
- Cast: Suhasini Maniratnam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sruthi Hariharan, Vidyullekha Raman
- Genre: Courtroom drama
- Release date: May 30, 2025
- Streaming on: Sun NXT
The Verdict follows a courtroom drama set in the United States. The case in concern is about a woman named Namrutha who is the prime accused in the murder case of her friend Elsa. However, she is innocent, and someone else is responsible for such a heinous deed.
The case is taken up by one of Namrutha’s other friends, Maya, who assures that she will do anything in her power to prove the former innocent.
Viraatapalem
- Cast: Abhigyna Vuthaluru, Charan Lakkaraju, Lavanya Sahukara, Ramaraju
- Genre: Cop drama
- Release date: June 27, 2025
- Streaming on: Zee5
A recent cop drama in the hood, Viraatapalem, revolves around the woman SI, Meena, who is positioned as the head of the police station in a remote village called Viraatapalem.
There, she witnesses an unusual case where nearly all the brides of the village die mysteriously on their wedding day. As she takes up the case, a series of deeply buried secrets of the place get unearthed while the culprit is unmasked.
Oka Padhakam Prakaram
- Cast: Sairam Shankar, P Samuthirakani, Ashima Narwal, Shruti Sodhi
- Genre: Legal thriller
- Release date: February 7, 2025
- Streaming on: Sun NXT
The story of the film revolves around the life of a public prosecutor, which is turned upside down after his wife goes missing. To add to the woes, he wrongfully gets entangled in a murder case, which is later revealed to be the task of a serial killer.
As the man gradually attempts to strike off his name from all such misdeeds, he ends up uncovering an even larger crime nexus.
