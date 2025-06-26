Timothée Chalamet Avoids Kylie Jenner’s Family: Why is Actor Keeping Kardashians at Arm’s Length? DETAILS

Reports suggest that Timothée Chalamet is avoiding Kylie Jenner's family, despite being in a relationship with the beauty mogul. According to RadarOnline, sources close to the Kardashians say Chalamet has made little effort to bond with Jenner's famous relatives, calling him 'antisocial' and even 'snobby' toward them.

"He appreciates that Kylie's family is trying to get to know him," an insider told the outlet, "but he's wise enough to be aware that they almost certainly have ulterior motives, like getting him onto The Kardashians or using his name and connections for networking purposes."

Advertisement

Despite receiving multiple invitations to family events, the Oscar-nominated actor reportedly attends only briefly and exits early whenever possible. His distant behavior has not gone unnoticed by Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian.

Who is Timothée Chalamet dating?

Chalamet has been dating Kylie Jenner since mid-2023. The two were first linked in April of that year and confirmed their romance through several public appearances later. One of them is their joint appearance at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party, the last major event where Chalamet interacted with Jenner's family in public.

While their relationship continues privately, Chalamet avoids Jenner family gatherings, skipping trips and events that are often featured in the family's reality show.

Why Chalamet may be steering clear of the Kardashian circle

Insiders believe Chalamet is cautious of the Kardashian-Jenner media machine. Known for maintaining a low profile, he may fear that overexposure could affect his acting career.

Advertisement

"Timmy's seen the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Kanye West, Lamar Odom, and so many other dudes who've been ruined once Kris got her claws into them," a source claimed. "He'll be damned if that's his path."

Although he occasionally hangs out with the family, especially Kendall Jenner, who is closer to his age, he reportedly rarely stays longer than an hour and avoids long trips, such as Kris Jenner's Turks and Caicos getaways.

Friends and family have also warned him about how dating a reality TV star like Kylie Jenner could negatively impact his public image and career. However, sources say Chalamet has made this decision for himself. "He's got a very smart head on his shoulders," one insider said.

Will this affect their relationship?

Despite Chalamet keeping a distance from Kylie Jenner's family, the couple's relationship is still going strong. One insider mentioned, "He's getting a ton of free PR by dating Kylie, and she's giving him the sex of his life." But when it comes to fully integrating with the Kardashian world, Chalamet is holding firm.

Advertisement

At this point, it's unclear whether this Chalamet-Kardashian family drama will impact his relationship with Kylie. But as long as both are aligned on keeping their bond private, this balance may work for them.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Break Up After Nearly 10 Years Together: Inside Their 'Amicable' Split