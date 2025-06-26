General Hospital Spoilers, June 26 Episode: Lulu Attempts to Unmask Truth Behind Marco and Sidwell

General Hospital spoilers for the June 26 episode hint at significant developments for several Port Charles residents. Lulu urges Lucas to face the truth about Marco and Jenz’s bond, while Carly is left uneasy after a tense conversation with Sonny. Meanwhile, Dante opens up to Jason, and Sasha makes an emotional request.

Lulu tells Lucas it’s time he figures out the truth about Marco’s growing connection to Jenz. While Marco may not be as dangerous as his father, he’s clearly slipping deeper into Sidwell’s world. Lucas needs to see this for what it is: a potential disaster waiting to happen.

Marco, on the other hand, gets updates on Natalia’s decision to start over somewhere far from Port Charles. He’ll quickly suspect Sonny is behind her new plan. Marco might argue that there’s still time to take the legal deal instead, one that doesn’t involve going off the grid in Belize forever.

Will Carly trust Sonny's judgment on Sidwell?

Sonny has a serious conversation with Carly that leaves her uneasy. He reveals new information about Sidwell and confirms he turned down Sidwell’s offer regarding the piers. Carly senses trouble ahead and starts asking tough questions. She’s especially worried about how Sidwell’s next move could affect their family.

Elsewhere, Sidwell puts pressure on Ezra and issues a warning. Ezra will need to play along, smile, and say thanks, even if the direction Sidwell is pushing him in feels dangerous. Resistance might cost him more than just his political career.

Can Dante and Jason find common ground?

Dante shares a heartfelt conversation with Jason about fatherhood. He once believed Jason was neglecting Danny, but now he sees things differently. After Sam’s sudden death, Jason has been trying to keep things together. Dante acknowledges that and may even find hope for his own relationship with Gio.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn catches an unexpected moment. She could witness Gio spending time with Lulu, and the bonding between them might stir mixed emotions.

Sasha turns to Felicia with a personal request, though Felicia guesses wrong at first. Sasha then asks Felicia to be Daisy’s godmother. Felicia is touched and agrees. The two women look ahead to Daisy’s christening ceremony, ready to celebrate this new chapter in their lives.

