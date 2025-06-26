The Young and the Restless Spoilers, June 26 Episode: Will Billy and Sally Expose Cane’s Hidden Agenda?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, June 26, reveal several major developments across Genoa City. Billy and Sally team up to gather more information about Cane. Meanwhile, Claire feels let down by Kyle's absence, and Audra uses the opportunity to get even closer to him. Elsewhere, Holden steps in just when Claire needs a friend.

After uncovering that Cane is actually operating under the alias Aristotle Dumas, Sally was ready to expose him through the media. But Billy had other plans. He convinced Sally that it's better to stay and dig deeper, believing Cane has more secrets than he's letting on.

Even though Cane says he's finished with his fake persona and wants to start over in Genoa City, Billy doesn't buy it. Now that Sally's on board, the two will begin strategizing on how to take him down step by step.

Will Audra's flirty moves distract Kyle?

Audra continues to blur the lines with Kyle. In Thursday's episode, she turns up the charm, using playful tactics like asking Kyle to apply her sunscreen. With Kyle possibly still out of cell service range, he misses several calls from Claire, who is trying to share some important updates, likely about Cole and his health.

Claire is clearly upset and disappointed that Kyle isn't available when she needs him. This gives Audra a clear opening to grow even closer to Kyle. If Kyle isn't careful, he may find himself crossing boundaries that could damage his relationship with Claire.

Is Holden becoming more than just a friend to Claire?

Claire finds herself emotionally drained and struggling with bad news. Without Kyle by her side, she ends up alone, until Holden shows up. Holden provides a much-needed distraction and emotional support. As they spend time together, the two bond over their personal struggles.

There may be a spark forming between them, especially after a few drinks. Still, Claire seems committed to Kyle for now. Whether Holden will try to push for more remains to be seen, but this could be the beginning of a complicated triangle.

