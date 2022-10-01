Ponniyin Selvan hit a huge $5 million overseas on first day; Worldwide box office collections top 80 crores
Ponniyin Selvan had an extraordinary opening internationally collecting $5 million. Combined with 39 crores on opening day in India, the worldwide box office gross stands at 80 crores.
Ponniyin Selvan had an extraordinary opening internationally collecting $5 million (Rs. 40.50 crores) approx on Friday, including $1.10 million previews in North America on Thursday. Combined with Rs. 39 crores on opening day in India, the worldwide box office gross stands at Rs. 79.50 crores approx.
The overseas opening is the second best ever for a film from Kollywood after Kabali, which collected $6 million including previews, though that was essentially two days of business in many markets. In a like-for-like comparison, taking one day's business across all markets PS-I will be $3.90 million versus $4.40 million of Kabali. Even there, the lead of Kabali comes from just one market i.e. North America, while in others PS-I is on par or ahead. Kabali turned out to be a very frontloaded affair as its weekend could only reach $10 million, while PS-I can go as high as $12 million.
North America is the top market for the film with $2.20 million through Friday, the second-best industry start after Kabali. In Australia and the United Kingdom, the film took the industry's biggest start, becoming the first film to rake in A$400K and £250K on opening day. Malaysia went over MYR 2 million for opening day, depending on where actual land could be the biggest start here as well.
The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan is as follows:
North America - $2,225,000
Middle East - $900,000
Malaysia - $550,000
Singapore - $250,000
Australia/New Zealand - $300,000
United Kingdom - $280,000
France - $125,000
Europe - $250,000
Rest of World - $120,000
Total - $5,000,000 (Rs. 40.50 crores)
Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan first day box office collections; Second highest of 2022 beating Valimai and Vikram