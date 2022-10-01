Ponniyin Selvan hit a huge $5 million overseas on first day; Worldwide box office collections top 80 crores

Ponniyin Selvan had an extraordinary opening internationally collecting $5 million (Rs. 40.50 crores) approx on Friday, including $1.10 million previews in North America on Thursday. Combined with Rs. 39 crores on opening day in India, the worldwide box office gross stands at Rs. 79.50 crores approx.

The overseas opening is the second best ever for a film from Kollywood after Kabali, which collected $6 million including previews, though that was essentially two days of business in many markets. In a like-for-like comparison, taking one day's business across all markets PS-I will be $3.90 million versus $4.40 million of Kabali. Even there, the lead of Kabali comes from just one market i.e. North America, while in others PS-I is on par or ahead. Kabali turned out to be a very frontloaded affair as its weekend could only reach $10 million, while PS-I can go as high as $12 million.