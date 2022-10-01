Ponniyin Selvan first day box office collections; Second highest of 2022 beating Valimai and Vikram
Ponniyin Selvan recorded a huge opening day at the Indian box office, grossing 39 crores. The first day collections are second highest of the year ahead of Valimai and Vikram, just behind Beast.
Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 recorded a huge opening day at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 39 crores approx yesterday. The opening day collections are the second highest of the year ahead of Valimai and Vikram, just behind Beast. Overall, the Mani Ratnam directed period epic is the sixth biggest opener in the history of Kollywood.
PS-I collected Rs. 23-24 crores approx in Tamil Nadu on its first day, making it the highest opener ever for a film not featuring the big three of Kollywood; Vijay, Ajith and Rajini, besting Vikram (Rs. 21.70 crores) which took the record earlier this year. The numbers could have gone further higher, likely over Rs. 25 crores, if not for the competition from Dhanush starrer Naane Varuvean which took away some showcasing from the film. The film has huge advance sales for today and tomorrow in the state and can see collections staying above Rs. 20 crores on all three days of the weekend.
The film has a good shot at the first-weekend record in the state, currently held by Beast (Rs. 66.80 crores). Then there will be holidays over weekdays for Dusshera Puja which should see big numbers as well. The first week collections in the state are expected to go over Rs. 100 crores. There is talk of the film beating Vikram's full run record, which though a bit early at this stage, but is certainly a possibility.
Outside Tamil Nadu, the film collected Rs. 5.50 crores in Telugu states, with bigger centres like Hyderabad performing best. Kerala and Karnataka also did well with Rs. 3.25 crores and Rs. 4 crores respectively. The Hindi dubbed version of the film also opened to fair numbers, the highest for Kollywood in recent years.
The territorial breakdown for first-day box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan I is as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 23.50 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 5.50 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 4 crores
Kerala - Rs. 3.25 crores
North India - Rs. 2.75 crores
Total - Rs. 39 crores
Also Read: Vikram worldwide closing box office collections; Highest grossing Tamil film of all time