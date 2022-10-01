Ponniyin Selvan first day box office collections; Second highest of 2022 beating Valimai and Vikram

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 recorded a huge opening day at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 39 crores approx yesterday. The opening day collections are the second highest of the year ahead of Valimai and Vikram, just behind Beast. Overall, the Mani Ratnam directed period epic is the sixth biggest opener in the history of Kollywood.

PS-I collected Rs. 23-24 crores approx in Tamil Nadu on its first day, making it the highest opener ever for a film not featuring the big three of Kollywood; Vijay, Ajith and Rajini, besting Vikram (Rs. 21.70 crores) which took the record earlier this year. The numbers could have gone further higher, likely over Rs. 25 crores, if not for the competition from Dhanush starrer Naane Varuvean which took away some showcasing from the film. The film has huge advance sales for today and tomorrow in the state and can see collections staying above Rs. 20 crores on all three days of the weekend.