Ponniyin Selvan set a new Benchmark at Tamil Nadu box office, Becomes first to cross 200 crores in state

Ponniyin Selvan created history yesterday, becoming the first film ever to gross Rs. 200 crores in Tamil Nadu. The film grossed Rs. 2.50 crores on its eighteenth day of release, for a running total of Rs. 202 crores approx. Prior to this, only two other Indian states had a film clearing the double-century mark, namely, Baahubali 2 in Maharashtra and RRR in Andhra Pradesh, making Tamil Nadu the third state to join this exclusive club.

It was only June this year when Tamil Nadu had its first Rs. 150 crores grosser while the first Rs. 100 crores grosser came back in 2017. Though the record books will have it that way, in all fairness, Enthiran (Rs. 96 crores) in 2010 and Baahubali 2 (Rs. 146 crores) in 2017 did come in spitting distance of becoming first to Rs. 100 crores and Rs. 150 crores benchmarks.