Ponniyin Selvan set a new Benchmark at Tamil Nadu box office, Becomes first to cross 200 crores in state
Ponniyin Selvan created history, becoming the first film ever to gross 200 crores in Tamil Nadu. The film grossed 2.50 crores on its eighteenth day of release, for a running total of 202 crores
Ponniyin Selvan created history yesterday, becoming the first film ever to gross Rs. 200 crores in Tamil Nadu. The film grossed Rs. 2.50 crores on its eighteenth day of release, for a running total of Rs. 202 crores approx. Prior to this, only two other Indian states had a film clearing the double-century mark, namely, Baahubali 2 in Maharashtra and RRR in Andhra Pradesh, making Tamil Nadu the third state to join this exclusive club.
It was only June this year when Tamil Nadu had its first Rs. 150 crores grosser while the first Rs. 100 crores grosser came back in 2017. Though the record books will have it that way, in all fairness, Enthiran (Rs. 96 crores) in 2010 and Baahubali 2 (Rs. 146 crores) in 2017 did come in spitting distance of becoming first to Rs. 100 crores and Rs. 150 crores benchmarks.
The box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 125.25 crores
Week Two - Rs. 56.25 crores
3rd Friday - Rs. 3.50 crores
3rd Saturday - Rs. 6.50 crores
3rd Sunday - Rs. 8 crores
3rd Monday - Rs. 2.50 crores
Total - Rs. 202 crores
Overall, the film has grossed Rs. 304.50 crores approx in India and $19.60 million overseas, for a worldwide box office total of Rs. 467 crores. The film is just Rs. 33 crores away from the Rs. 500 crores benchmark, which will largely depend on how the film hold against the plethora of Diwali releases next week.
Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan becomes the highest grossing film of all time in Tamil Nadu beating Vikram