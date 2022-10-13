Ponniyin Selvan becomes the highest grossing film of all time in Tamil Nadu beating Vikram

After just three months of holding the title of the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu, Vikram has ceded its reign to Ponniyin Selvan, which takes the crown today. It has taken Ponniyin Selvan a mere fourteen days to become the top-grosser, that's similar to the fourteen and sixteen days taken by the previous two record grossers, Baahubali 2 and Vikram.

At the end of business last night, Ponniyin Selvan's box office total stood at Rs. 179 crores approx in the state, around Rs. 2 crores below Vikram. At the time of writing, the film has filled the shortfall, to become the biggest grosser of all time, with the expected biz at end of the day to be around Rs. 183 crores approx. Overall Ponniyin Selvan has grossed Rs. 276 crores approx in India and Rs. 423 crores worldwide as of yesterday.