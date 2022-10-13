Ponniyin Selvan becomes the highest grossing film of all time in Tamil Nadu beating Vikram
At the end of business last night, Ponniyin Selvan stood at 179 crores in TN, around 2 crores below Vikram. At noon today, PS-1 has filled the shortfall, to become the biggest grosser of all time.
After just three months of holding the title of the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu, Vikram has ceded its reign to Ponniyin Selvan, which takes the crown today. It has taken Ponniyin Selvan a mere fourteen days to become the top-grosser, that's similar to the fourteen and sixteen days taken by the previous two record grossers, Baahubali 2 and Vikram.
At the end of business last night, Ponniyin Selvan's box office total stood at Rs. 179 crores approx in the state, around Rs. 2 crores below Vikram. At the time of writing, the film has filled the shortfall, to become the biggest grosser of all time, with the expected biz at end of the day to be around Rs. 183 crores approx. Overall Ponniyin Selvan has grossed Rs. 276 crores approx in India and Rs. 423 crores worldwide as of yesterday.
The top ten highest-grossing films in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
- Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 - Rs. 183 crores (14 days expected)
- Vikram - Rs. 180.90 crores
- Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 146.10 crores
- Master - Rs. 142 crores
- Bigil - Rs. 140.80 crores
- Sarkar - Rs. 131 crores
- Viswasam - Rs. 128 crores
- Mersal - Rs. 126.70 crores
- Beast - Rs. 119.80 crores
- 2.0 - Rs. 113.20 crores
The ultimate target for the film is going to be whether it can cross Baahubali 2 footfalls in the state. Baahubali 2 had 1.50 crores footfalls in Tamil Nadu, Vikram managed to break the gross record but footfalls remained short at 1.22 crores. Ponniyin Selvan has around 1.15 crore footfalls as of yesterday and is still going strong. Whether it will take down Baahubali 2 will likely depend on how it performs during Diwali.
Also Read: Kantara box office collections: Rishab Shetty starrer is on unstoppable mode in Week Two