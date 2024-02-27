Premalu had another phenomenal hold in the third week, this time with even more fierce competition compared to last week, as it has amassed Rs. 9.70 crore in the first four days of the week. The drop from the previous week is less than 30 per cent, while less than 5 per cent from the first week. The running total of the film stands at Rs. 42 crore after 18 days at the Indian box office.

In Kerala, the film has grossed Rs. 36.50 crore thus far. The third week in the state should be around Rs. 10.50 crore, dropping just 30 per cent from last week, despite the release of Manjummel Boys. The third week keeps the film on course to Rs. 50 crore mark in the state, which it would have achieved rather comfortably if not for the competition. Due to competition, the film is facing capacity constraints on the weekend, though that has enabled weekdays to hold very strongly due to spillover. There isn't any serious competition in the coming week, so it will be interesting how well it holds.

The box office collections of Premalu at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 15.90 crore

Week Two - Rs. 17.30 crore

3rd Friday - Rs. 1.70 crore

3rd Saturday - Rs. 2.70 crore

3rd Sunday - Rs. 3 crore

3rd Monday - Rs. 1.30 crore

Total - Rs. 41.90 crore

Premalu has grossed another USD 3.20 million (Rs. 26 crore) internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 68 crore. The way it has trended so far, the film could reach around Rs. 90 crore from the original Malayalam version. There is a Telugu dubbed version of the film slated to release on March 8th. Depending on the reception that gets, it stands a chance to hit the century globally.

The territorial breakdown for Premalu at the Indian box office is as follows:

Kerala - Rs. 36.50 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 3 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 1.30 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 1.10 crore

Total - Rs. 41.90 crore

