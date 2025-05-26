Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 18: Dileep's 150th film records fair hold, adds Rs 35 lakh on 3rd Monday

Prince & Family, starring Dileep in the lead and an ensemble cast including Raniya Raanaa, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker, Johny Antony, Manju Pillai, and Josekutty Jacob, is holding well at the box office. Directed by Binto Stephen, the comedy family drama registered decent traction on its 18th day.

Bankrolled by Magic Frames, the movie began its box office journey by clocking Rs 80 lakh on its opening day. It further witnessed a good hold and stormed Rs 6.40 crore in its opening week. The movie kept on gaining traction and grossed around Rs 5.55 crore in Week 2. Prince & Family added Rs 1.65 crore to the tally in its third weekend with a steady hold.

As per estimates, the Dileep starrer added Rs 35 lakh to the tally on Day 18 (the third Monday), taking the total cume to Rs 13.30 crore gross at the Kerala box office. Going by the trends, the 150th film of Dileep is expected to wrap its theatrical run somewhere above the Rs 15 crore mark. It slowed down due to multiple releases—Narivetta, Detective Ujjwalan, and others. Let's see how the movie holds in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collection of Prince & Family is as follows:

Day Gross Kerala Box Office 1 Rs 80 lakh 2 Rs 90 lakh 3 Rs 1.25 crore 4 Rs 90 lakh 5 Rs 85 lakh 6 Rs 90 lakh 7 Rs 80 lakh 8 Rs 75 lakh 9 Rs 90 lakh 10 Rs 1.40 crore 11 Rs 60 lakh 12 Rs 70 lakh 13 Rs 65 lakh 14 Rs 55 lakh 15 Rs 45 lakh 16 Rs 55 lakh 17 Rs 65 lakh 18 Rs 35 lakh (est.) Total Rs 13.30 crore

Prince & Family in cinemas

Prince & Family is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter.

