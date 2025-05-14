Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 6: Dileep’s 150th film wins over audience; adds Rs 90 lakh on 2nd Wednesday

Marking the 150th film of Malayalam actor Dileep, Prince & Family is entertaining the audience. The comedy drama received positive word-of-mouth among the audience, and that’s what is fueling the box office. Released on March 9th, the movie has maintained a good hold on the weekdays.

Opened with Rs 80 lakh, the Dileep starrer saw a good surge over the weekend. It collected Rs 90 lakh on Day 2, followed by Rs 1.25 crore on Day 3. Prince & Family is also performing well on the weekdays. It added Rs 90 lakh on its first Monday, matching Friday collections. Further, the movie grossed Rs 85 lakh on Tuesday, taking the total cume to Rs 4.65 crore gross in Kerala.

Advertisement

As per estimates, the Dileep starrer has added another Rs 90 lakh to the tally and crossed the Rs 5 crore mark. The total box office collection of Prince and Family is now Rs 5.55 crore gross. Interestingly, the movie is showing better trends than Sarkeet and Padakkalam but is facing a significant dent from Mohanlal’s Thudarum, which is still dominating the Malayalam box office.

The movie is heading towards a favorable end based on its current trends. It will sail through a successful theatrical run if it trends well on weekdays and then witnesses a good surge on the second weekend. Let’s see how the movie performs in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collection of Prince & Family is as follows:

Day Gross Kerala Box Office 1 Rs 80 lakh 2 Rs 90 lakh 3 Rs 1.25 crore 4 Rs 90 lakh 5 Rs 85 lakh 6 Rs 90 lakh (est.) Total Rs 5.55 crore

Prince & Family in cinemas

Prince & Family is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 seals Telugu version release date on May 23; what to expect?