Pushpa 2 grossed USD 7.90 million approx (Rs. 67 crore) internationally through Thursday, including USD 4.40 million previews on Wednesday. Combined with Rs. 190 crore opening day in India, the worldwide opening day amounted to Rs. 257 crore, making it the largest global debut for an Indian film. Previously Baahubali 2 held the record with Rs. 201 crore, now Pushpa has taken the bar higher, hitting the Rs. 250 crore benchmark.

The overseas opening could have been higher but the film missed a big opening for the Hindi version, with a shortfall to the tune of USD 500K, in two key markets; Canada and Australia. In the former, the film simply didn’t release, scheduled for a Friday release while in the latter the showcasing for the Hindi version wasn’t big enough with the film hitting the capacity.

The top-performing market for the film is the United States, where it grossed USD 4.15 million on opening day, including USD 3.10 million in previews. The opening here is a bit underwhelming, lagging behind Kalki 2898 AD, which earned USD 4.93 million on its opening day. One possible reason for it coming under could be that Kalki was a summer release when weekdays tend to be stronger while Pushpa is released in December when schools are in sessions. On top of that, Pushpa is a film with a long runtime of over 200 minutes, which can hurt business on weekdays as well.

In second, the Middle East grossed USD 1.55 million approx, including USD 550K previews, the third-highest opening for a Telugu film behind Baahubali 2 and Saaho. Notably, Pushpa is a midweek release in UAE while Saaho was a Friday release.

Australia recorded the third-highest opening day of all time for an Indian film behind Baahubali 2 and RRR with AUD 660K. With sufficient showcasing for the Hindi version on a Friday release, the film could have taken on the record of Baahubali 2. The United Kingdom performed strongly as well with GBP 485K through Thursday.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 4,100,000 Canada USD 300,000 Australia USD 425,000 Middle East USD 1,550,000 Nepal USD 150,000 Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 300,000 United Kingdom USD 625,000 Germany USD 115,000 Rest of Europe USD 210,000 Rest of World USD 50,000 OVERSEAS USD 7,825,000

(Rs. 67.00 cr.)

