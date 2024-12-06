Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun obliterates first day record of Baahubali 2 in India
The Allu Arjun starrer grossed Rs. 190 crore approx on its first day, beating the previous record by a hefty margin of nearly Rs. 60 crore.
As was expected, Pushpa 2 blasted off with a record-breaking opening day at the Indian box office, obliterating the seven-year-old long-standing record of Baahubali: The Conclusion. The Allu Arjun starrer grossed Rs. 191 crore approx on its first day, beating the previous record by a hefty margin of nearly Rs. 60 crore.
The recipe for the big first day in India is getting big numbers in Telugu states and the Hindi belt. Pushpa 2 nailed this with a record-breaking debut in the both Hindi belt and the Telugu states, which itself added up to more than Rs. 150 crore. By contrast, the last two challengers to the record; RRR and KGF 2 faltered on one of the two, keeping them from dethroning Baahubali.
The territorial breakdown for the opening day box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|AP/TS
|Rs. 79.50 cr.
|Nizam
|Rs. 36.50 cr.
|Ceded
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|Andhra
|Rs. 30.00 cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 16.50 cr.
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 10.75 cr.
|Kerala
|Rs. 6.25 cr.
|Hindi Belt
|Rs. 77.50 cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 191.00 cr.
ALSO READ: Top Highest First Day Grossers at Indian Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 tops eclipsing Baahubali 2