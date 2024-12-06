Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun obliterates first day record of Baahubali 2 in India

The Allu Arjun starrer grossed Rs. 190 crore approx on its first day, beating the previous record by a hefty margin of nearly Rs. 60 crore.

By Jatinder Singh
Updated on Dec 07, 2024  |  08:30 AM IST |  59.9K
Pushpa 2,
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 (image courtesy of Mythri Movie Makers)

As was expected, Pushpa 2 blasted off with a record-breaking opening day at the Indian box office, obliterating the seven-year-old long-standing record of Baahubali: The Conclusion. The Allu Arjun starrer grossed Rs. 191 crore approx on its first day, beating the previous record by a hefty margin of nearly Rs. 60 crore.

The recipe for the big first day in India is getting big numbers in Telugu states and the Hindi belt. Pushpa 2 nailed this with a record-breaking debut in the both Hindi belt and the Telugu states, which itself added up to more than Rs. 150 crore. By contrast, the last two challengers to the record; RRR and KGF 2 faltered on one of the two, keeping them from dethroning Baahubali.

The territorial breakdown for the opening day box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross
AP/TS Rs. 79.50 cr.
       Nizam Rs. 36.50 cr.
       Ceded Rs. 13.00 cr.
       Andhra Rs. 30.00 cr.
   
Karnataka Rs. 16.50 cr.
Tamil Nadu Rs. 10.75 cr.
Kerala Rs. 6.25 cr.
Hindi Belt Rs. 77.50 cr.
   
INDIA Rs. 191.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Top Highest First Day Grossers at Indian Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 tops eclipsing Baahubali 2

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Jatinder Singh

Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles