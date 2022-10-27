Ram Setu & Thank God Opening Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn bring in Rs 50 crore in 3 days

The Akshay Kumar-fronted Ram Setu was the first choice for the audience during the Diwali 2022 weekend, as the movie has collected around Rs 7.75 crore on the third day taking the total collections in the range of Rs 33.50 crore. The Abhishek Sharma directorial has scored a rather slow weekend and even after taking into account all the pros and cons, the film should have targeted 3-day biz of at least Rs 40 crore at the box office.

What's the path ahead for Ram Setu?

Ram Setu has done reasonable business in the mass belts, but the metros have dented the theatrical prospects. While the festive flavour has pushed the business of the film in mass belts, it hasn’t really pulled in the audience in tier-one markets. The three national chains are looking to clock Rs 2.75 crore on their third day, resulting in a 35 percent drop in multiplexes. Thankfully, markets like Gujarat, CI, and CP are showing slightly better holds. There will be another dip in business on Friday, and then it will be crucial for Ram Setu to gain some momentum on Saturday and Sunday to put up a weekend total in the North of Rs 55 crore. It would be a sign of hope for the makers if the film manages to touch the double-digit mark on Saturday or Sunday – as that would suggest sustenance on the weekdays. It’s all a wait-and-watch game for now, as a healthy trend would be needed to hit a century by end of its run. While the trend with regards drop on day two and three is on the expected lines, the base level i.e. the start was on the lower side, which demanded the film to put up better holds on the second and third day.

Decoding Thank God Box Office