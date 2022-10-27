Buzz: Yash offered two Bollywood films: Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2 and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna

Ever since the release of KGF: Chapter 2 , there have been ample of speculations about what Yash will do next. While the actor has been in conversations with Narathan, things slowed down post the release of KGF 2 for multiple reasons. It has been six months since then, and there hasn’t been an announcement from the man himself on his next move. According to sources close to the actor, he is taking things slow and wants to be 100 percent sure about his follow-up to KGF 2.

Yash has slowed down post KGF 2?

“Yash knows about the expectations of the audience and he doesn’t want to let them down, which is primarily the reason why he is taking his own time to lock the next project. He is loaded with offers by filmmakers from all industries, but it’s a matter of zeroing down on something that appeals to everyone and does justice to the legacy of KGF 2,” revealed a source close to the development.

Yash is offered Brahmastra 2 and Karna

Among the other offers, there are two mega-budget ones from the Hindi film industry. “After KGF 2, Excel is looking to team up with Yash again on something big and special. They have signed up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna, a mythological epic based on Mahabharata. ROMP and Excel are keen to get Yash on board to play the titular role in the two-part epic,” revealed a source close to the development.

That’s not all, Yash is also approached to play the character of Dev in Brahmastra 2. “This is another epic tale of modern mythology, and he is offered to play the powerful character of Dev. However, the two are mere offers from two and Yash is yet to give a go-ahead to either of them. Like every other project, this one is too in the list of the post KGF offers and he is expected to make up his mind by January 2023 i.e., his birthday,” the source added. The Brahmastra team at the moment is exploring various options for the role of Dev and is keen to have a talent from the Southern industry on board to amp up the reach of the film and make part two a Pan India phenomenon in the true sense. The makers have also discussed the idea with Ranbir Kapoor to play a double role in Brahmastra 2.

NOTE: The article is based on conversations happening in the industry. We are yet to independently verify the claim from stakeholders.

