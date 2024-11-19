Rohit Shetty Cop Universe Total Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, & Kareena Kapoor franchise earn Rs 914 crore

Rohit Shetty, who made his directorial debut with Zameen in 2003, is celebrated amongst notable directors of Hindi cinema. Shetty has become a household name with his action-comedies in Bollywood. The filmmaker has created two actioner franchises, Singham and Cop Universe, for which he is most famous. As Singham Again continues to pull the audience to cinema halls, let's take a look at the total earnings of the Cop Universe.

Cop Universe: Singham franchise, Simmba and Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty has helmed five movies in his Cop Universe so far. The universe includes the Singham films along with Simmba and Sooryavanshi. While Singham is headlined by Ajay Devgn, the 2018 film and 2021 movie starred Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively.

SINGHAM FRANCHISE

Singham, the first installment of the Singham series and the Cop Universe, was released in 2011. Ajay Devgn played the lead role of DCP Bajirao Singham in the cop drama and Kajal Aggarwal was paired opposite him. It marked Ajay's return to the action genre after several years. It collected Rs 98.5 crore net in India.

Singham Returns, starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, earned Rs 140.25 crore net in domestic markets. After a decade, Shetty brought Singham Again. The recently released film is expected to fetch Rs 240 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

SIMMBA

Rohit Shetty added another police officer to his Cop Universe in 2018. We are talking about Simmba. Ranveer Singh played the titular role of Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in Shetty's directorial. Sara Ali Khan was paired opposite Ranveer. Ajay made his cameo as Bajirao Singham in Ranveer-starrer. The lifetime collection of the 2018 action comedy stands at Rs 239.75 crore net in India.

SOORYAVANSHI

In 2021, Rohit Shetty brought another police character to his Cop Universe. Sooryavanshi starred Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi. Katrina Kaif was romantically paired with him. It featured Ranveer as Simmba and Ajay as Singham in their respective cameos. The 2021 movie earned Rs 195.5 crore net in domestic markets.

The total India's net collection of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe now stands at Rs 914 crore with Singham Again's earnings being the highest and Singham's collection as the lowest so far.

Total Box Office Collection Of Rohit Shetty Cop Universe Is As Follows:

Movies India's Net Collections Singham Again Rs 240 crore Sooryavanshi Rs 195.5 crore Simmba Rs 239.75 crore Singham Returns Rs 140.25 crore Singham Rs 98.5 crore Total Rs 914 crore

Note: The movies are mentioned as per their release dates.

Singham Again in Theatres

Singham Again is running in theaters near you now. You can book your tickets for the movies from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. Did you watch Singham Again in theatres? If yes, how did you find it to be?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

