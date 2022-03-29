RRR crosses Rs 100 crore in Hindi; Hattrick for SS Rajamouli as Jr. NTR and Ram Charan debut in the BO club

RRR is continuing with its steady run at the box office, refusing to slow down even on the weekdays. The film collected Rs 91 crore over its four days run and by the evening of Tuesday, it has entered the 100-crore club at the box office. The movie has become the fifth South Indian dubbed film after Bahubali: The Beginning, Bahubali: The Conclusion, 2 Point 0 and Pushpa to find a place in this prestigious club.

In real terms, it took four and a half days for RRR to touch the three-digit mark in the Hindi belts, though in the books it will be five days. The movie is showing strong hold across the country on Tuesday as well, and the limited samples we tracked suggest a Tuesday around the Rs 15 crore mark, which is fantastic. The movie has shown a nominal drop of 10 percent as compared to Monday, though the evening and night shows have the potential to even narrow the gap.

RRR has become the third SS Rajamouli directorial to enter the Rs 100 crore club, the other two being Bahubali 1 & 2. The filmmaker has emerged as the biggest brand of Indian cinema with the phenomenal performance of RRR, as he has set the box office on fire with two relatively fresh faces for the Hindi belts aka. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The period drama was the Hindi debut for Jr. NTR and the Tiger have roared into the circuits with a triple digit hit.

This was the second Ram Charan film in the Hindi market, but the first for him as well to earn Rs 100 crore or more. Both the leads are now known faces for the Hindi speaking audience and it’s the path they chose from here in terms of script appeal that will decide their future in the Hindi markets. The two can attain a fan base in the Hindi heartland as Telugu films are conventionally known to be high on action and drama, a genre that this audience prefers.

Talking of RRR, the movie is on its course to emerge a clean hit and even enter the 200 crore club in its long run in Hindi belts. The SS Rajamouli directorial is headed for an opening week in the vicinity of Rs 130 crore, and with an open run of sorts until the release of KGF 2 on April 14, it will be rock steady at the box office to emerge a clean hit for all stakeholders.

