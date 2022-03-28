Box Office: RRR passes the Monday test with flying colors; Collects Rs 16.50 crore

SS Rajamouli's RRR (Hindi) with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR has held excellently on its first Monday, thus passing with flying colors as far as Monday hold is concerned. The early estimate for Day 4 of RRR for its Hindi version is Rs. 16-17 cr nett. This is a fantastic hold and has even given RRR a shot of entering the Rs 200 crore club at the box office or even Rs 225 crore, though a lot would depend on where the second Friday lands.

The footfalls are more or less similar to day 1 but the ticket prices on an average are 25-30 percent lower, thus falling below day 1 numbers. RRR has to do a minimum of Rs. 180 cr nett to break even in the Hindi belt and from the looks of it, it should break even quite comfortably. The Gujarat audience and the ones in Bihar have accepted the film with open arms, and given the film seems to be unstoppable in these two circuits for the next couple of weeks, The film will hit the Rs. 100 cr nett mark for its Hindi version on its first Tuesday, that is tomorrow.

RRR has already started breaking even in overseas markets with North America being the first one to reach breakeven. After an excellent weekend trend, the film was expected to hold well. But this kind of hold shows that the film has some really superlative word of mouth from the audiences.

RRR mania has taken the world by storm. The SS Rajamouli directorial raked in massive numbers at the global box office to collect around Rs. 475 cr gross in the first weekend itself. The film has emerged as the number one movie worldwide and it is the second time an Indian movie has ever taken the number one spot, first being Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master.



Ram Charan and Jr NTR have established themselves as leading men in the north and the clout they get from RRR should help their future projects, the closest being Acharya where Ram Charan has an extended cameo. Apart from that, Jr NTR is doing a film with Kortala Siva and KGF fame Prashant Neel while Ram Charan is doing a film with S Shankar. SS Rajamouli on the other hand will be working with Mahesh Babu, next.



The day wise nett box office collections of RRR (Hindi) are as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 19 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 24 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 31 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 16.5 cr (estimates)

Total 4 day nett box office – Rs. 90.5 cr

What are your thoughts on the box office numbers of RRR?

