RRR Japan Box Office: SS Rajamouli film completes 15 week run with Rs 50 crore; Chases KGF Chapter 2 worldwide
SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be hunting down KGF: Chapter 2, to become the highest grossing Indian film of 2022, courtesy a great run in Japan.
RRR has completed fifteen weeks of box office run in Japan and has crossed Rs. 50 crores to date. SS Rajamouli directed epic starring Ram Charan and NTR Junior was released in Japan in October last year. Since then it has continued to collect at sustained levels for weeks and has recently recorded a significant surge in collections due to awards season buzz. The fifteenth week was the biggest for the film since its release collecting JPY 121 million Approx, surpassing the previous best of JPY 110 million in the fourteenth week.
RRR Has Secured A Nomination For Best Foreign Language Film At The 46th Japan Academy Film Prize
RRR is nominated for “Best Foreign Language Film” at the 46th Japan Academy Film Prize along with Hollywood films Top Gun: Maverick, Spider-man: No Way Home, Avatar: The Way of Water and CODA. A win there could further propel the film’s numbers in the market. The winners will be announced next month on March 10th.
The box office collections of RRR in Japan are as follows:
Week 1 - JPY 81 million (8 days)
Week 2 - JPY 72 million
Week 3 - JPY 65 million
Week 4 - JPY 45 million
Week 5 - JPY 50 million
Week 6 - JPY 48 million
Week 7 - JPY 28 million
Week 8 - JPY 26 million
Week 9 - JPY 21 million
Week 10 - JPY 28 million
Week 11 - JPY 31 million
Week 12 - JPY 27 million
Week 13 - JPY 72 million
Week 14 - JPY 110 million
Week 15 - JPY 121 million Approx
Total - JPY 825 million (USD 6.10 million / Rs. 50 crores)
RRR Has Surpassed All Projections At The Box Office In Japan
Even after fifteen weeks in release, it is tough to predict where exactly will RRR close and that’s the speciality of the Japanese box office as films enjoy very long legs here. A few weeks back, JPY 600/7000 million felt like a good target but now, with the momentum RRR has got, it shall easily go over JPY 1 billion (USD 7.50 million) mark. How much higher is tough to say, it's better to just sit back and enjoy.
RRR Targets To Become The Highest Indian Grosser Of 2022 Worldwide
RRR is also closing on KGF: Chapter 2 worldwide gross, with Rs. 1162 crores to date and now stands just Rs. 25 crores away from topping KGF 2. It is possible that Japan alone fills the gap but even if it falls short, there is a strong possibility of the film winning an Oscar for Best Song and that may give it some sort of box office run in western markets if released.
