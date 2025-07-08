Jr NTR clicks pictures with fans as he leaves Mumbai, Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth hold hands at airport

Jr NTR recently dropped a major update about his work front, as he completed the shooting of War 2. The actor expressed contentment and tagged the project as a learning experience for him. And now he was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he left the city with a beaming smile.

Jr NTR clicks selfies with fans at Mumbai airport

Tarak was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as he jetted off from the city. The actor stepped out of his car, flaunting an all-black look as he waved to the paparazzi.

He then obliged a few fans with a selfie and clicked with them smilingly before waving everyone outside and entering the airport.

In another moment, lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were seen at the airport as they held their hands and walked together. Sharing sneaky giggles on their way out, the duo twinned in black outfits.

Jr NTR’s special note on wrapping up shoot for his Bollywood debut

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Devera star penned a long note expressing happiness as the shooting for War 2 finally got over. With the release of the film slated for August 14, 2025, the actor felt it was a memorable experience through and through.

An excerpt from his longish note read “And It’s a wrap for #War2!

So much to take back from this one…It’s always a blast being on set with @iHrithik Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of War 2. Ayan has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience.”

Jr NTR to play God of War in his film with Trivikram Srinivas?

Besides the buzz surrounding War 2, Jr. NTR has also been in the spotlight due to the buzz around his upcoming lineup of films. While one of them is his forthcoming project with Prashanth Neel, the other is a new addition of a mythological movie directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

According to reports, the actor will reportedly play the role of the God of War, Muruga, in the movie. Just a few days back, the actor was seen carrying a book on the same mythological character in his hand, further cementing these speculations.

For the unversed, this particular project was supposed to be done by Allu Arjun initially. However, the Pushpa actor and Trivikram Srinivas reportedly had some creative differences, which led the former to walk out of the project.

