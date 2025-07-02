Game Changer producer apologizes after comment on Ram Charan over film’s failure: ‘Didn’t speak in a way that…’

The failure of Ram Charan starrer Game Changer came as a disappointment not just to the fans but also to the makers. Directed by Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani, the political action thriller fell short of expectations and underperformed at the box office.

Recently, the producer of the movie, Shirish Reddy, grabbed attention when he claimed that RC did not reach out to the producer after the failure. The statement went viral in no time and drew heavy criticism from fans.

Advertisement

Game Changer producer issues clarification about his comment on Ram Charan

In a new statement hours after his previous comment, Shirish offered clarification, expressing that his intentions were not to hurt anyone. The producer mentioned sharing a close bond not only with Ram Charan but also with Chiranjeevi.

Furthermore, Shirish highlighted that RC gave his full time and support to Game Changer, and his statement was not intended to harm the reputation of the superstar in any way.

His note read as “‘Global Star’ Ram Charan gave us his full time and support for the film ‘Game Changer’. We have had a close relationship with Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu's family for many years. We did not speak in a way that would harm the reputation of Chiranjeevi Garu, Ram Charan Garu, and other Mega heroes. If my words have hurt anyone's feelings... please forgive me.”

Dil Raju clarified Shirish’s controversial comments

Advertisement

Previously, it was Shirish’s cousin Dil Raju who offered clarification on the former’s statement, which went viral all over social media in no time.

He mentioned that Shirish was speaking in the media for the first time and got carried away after getting emotional about the financial circumstances following the failure of Game Changer.

Dil Raju admitted that although Shirish's choice of words was incorrect, he did not have any malicious intent.

Ram Charan’s work front

Coming back to the Telugu star, after the failure of Game Changer, the actor has swiftly moved on with his next project, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The movie is currently being shot and features Janhvi Kapoor in the female lead role opposite him.

Besides this, Ram Charan will reportedly team up with his Rangasthalam director, Sukumar, once more in an upcoming urban drama. Details about this project have not been unveiled by the makers yet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 3 South Indian movies and web series that are releasing on OTT this week