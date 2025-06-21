Drishyam 3: Mohanlal announces return as Georgekutty, to shoot simultaneously with Ajay Devgn’s Hindi version in October 2025

Mohanlal’s iconic performance in the Drishyam franchise has received wide acclaim for all the right reasons. After two successful installments, the makers are all set to return for a third one, and the actor has now confirmed the time of release.

Surprisingly, the Hindi version of the film is also likely to be shot simultaneously, with Ajay Devgn acting as the lead.

Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in Drishyam 3

Taking to X, Mohanlal dropped a video that starts with a clip of his role as Georgekutty from the Drishyam franchise. As it progresses, Mohanlal can be seen shaking hands with director Jeethu Joseph and producer Anthony Perumbavoor, signalling that they are joining forces once more.

Sharing the video, he wrote “October 2025 — the camera turns back to Georgekutty. The past never stays silent. #Drishyam3.”

Ajay Devgn to also begin shooting for Drishyam 3 in Hindi

As per an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn who led the Hindi version of the Drishyam film franchise, is set to begin shooting from October 2, 2025.

The source stated, “The Gandhi Jayanti date holds a lot of significance for the Drishyam franchise, and hence they are embarking on the journey for the final Drishyam film from October 2, 2025. It’s a marathon schedule, spanning 3 months at real locations of Maharashtra, as also the studio set up. Ajay Devgn has already allotted his dates for the film.”

It seems the two films are likely to be shot simultaneously and it would be interesting to witness how both shape up with time.

When Mohanlal spilled the beans on Drishyam 3

Previously, in an interview with Pinkvilla Masterclass, Mohanlal opened up about how Drishyam 3 will pan out and dropped hints on what’s in store for audiences to witness on-screen.

He remarked that making another sequel to an already successful film franchise is difficult since people have a lot of expectations. However, with Drishyam 3, the actor assured that the makers and directors were trying their best to bring something new to the table.

